fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Collection of humanitarian aid for Ukraine set up in front of Georgian Parliament

messenger vk-black email copy print

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine in Georgia

On March 2, a humanitarian aid point was opened in front of the building of the Georgian Parliament, where rallies in support of Ukraine are held every day.

Humanitarian aid for Ukraine in Georgia
Collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine in front of the Georgian Parliament. Photo: Bashir Kitachaev, JAMnews

Citizens of Georgia bring various items for the citizens of the warring Ukraine. As Nikoloz Gabelia, one of the organizers of the agency, told InterpressNews, people mostly bring clothes, medicines, long-term storage products, etc.

Humanitarian aid will be sent to Ukraine with the assistance of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia. For this, it is necessary to collect 40 tons of cargo.

Collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine in front of the Georgian Parliament. Photo: Bashir Kitachaev, JAMnews
Collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine in front of the Georgian Parliament. Photo: Bashir Kitachaev, JAMnews
Humanitarian aid for Ukraine in Georgia
Collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine in front of the Georgian Parliament. Photo: Bashir Kitachaev, JAMnews
Humanitarian aid for Ukraine in Georgia
Collecting humanitarian aid for Ukraine in front of the Georgian Parliament. Photo: Bashir Kitachaev, JAMnews

Most read

1

Georgian PM Garibashvili: no one can stop the war, sanctions are ineffective

2

Armenia responds to events in Ukraine: comments of political scientists and politicians

3

"This is more than a crime" - Baku reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

4

Russia's attack on Ukraine, day five. Timeline of events, February, 28

5

Ukraine at war, day 6. Timeline of events, March 1

6

Russia-Ukraine crisis, day 7. Timeline of events, March 2

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews