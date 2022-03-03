Collection of humanitarian aid for Ukraine set up in front of Georgian Parliament
Humanitarian aid for Ukraine in Georgia
On March 2, a humanitarian aid point was opened in front of the building of the Georgian Parliament, where rallies in support of Ukraine are held every day.
Citizens of Georgia bring various items for the citizens of the warring Ukraine. As Nikoloz Gabelia, one of the organizers of the agency, told InterpressNews, people mostly bring clothes, medicines, long-term storage products, etc.
Humanitarian aid will be sent to Ukraine with the assistance of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia. For this, it is necessary to collect 40 tons of cargo.