Citizens were given Vitamin C instead of flu shots in one of Georgia's clinics

In one of the clinics in Georgia, instead of the flu vaccine, citizens were allegedly inoculated with vitamin C.

According to the patients of the Gogelia clinic on Javakhishvili Street in Tbilisi, one of the vaccinated citizens suspected that instead of a four-component flu vaccine, he was injected with another drug. Patients say they paid 75 GEL (about $ 24) online in advance for the vaccine.

When the patient asked which drug was administered to him, the medical staff refused to answer. In the end, he still managed to open the boxes, in which the opened ampoules with vitamin C were found. In addition, according to him, disposable syringes were used several times in the clinic.

“I wanted them to discover this drug right in front of my eyes. The doctor told us to wait outside and we waited. Then we entered, we were vaccinated. The child was barely vaccinated, when I came out, I felt a burning sensation in my hand, and this vaccine has no such contraindications. I came back and asked to see the syringe. It was a syringe for insulin, they are not used to administer such vaccinations, it was used as well, traces of adhesion were visible”, said the victim.

The video, filmed by the patient on site, was circulated on social media. The video shows that the doctors escaped from the clinic and the office is empty.

As another patient, Tata Dvalishvili, writes on Facebook, her daughter and mother were registered for vaccination (seasonal flu vaccine), but she soon became suspicious because she was not shown the document and the box:

“When I changed my mind about vaccinating my child, they suddenly raised his hand and pierced him with a needle. I was shocked and started to demand an explanation. In the end, the doctors admitted that they had been vaccinated with vitamin C”, Dvalishvili wrote.

According to another patient, she paid GEL 75 in advance, but when she arrived at the clinic, she was met by the police.