The protest of Chiaturi miners continues in Tbilisi - a march to the office of "Georgian Manganese": Photos

Chiatura miner protest

For the second day now, miners from Chiaturi have been protesting their working conditions in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

On June 20, they marched from the Parliament building to the head office of their employer, “Georgian Manganese”.

Chiaturi miners have been on strike for two weeks. About ten strikers started a hunger strike on June 13.

The banners they were holding read: “Promise”, “I can see you even with my eyes open”, “Nationalization of natural resources”.

The miners initially demanded a 40 percent salary increase, but they reduced it as a result of negotiations and now they agree to a 20 percent increase.

As the miners say, the purpose of coming to Tbilisi was their protest and the problem went beyond the borders of Chiaturi.

After the march to “Georgian Manganese”, the miners went to the building of the Public Broadcaster.

After that, the participants of the protest returned to the parliament. They call citizens to gather on Rustaveli Avenue from 18:00. “Everyone who has been hurt by harsh and unfair working conditions, join us,.”

So far, the company “Georgian Manganese” does not agree to the proposed conditions. The company says that there is a difficult economic situation due to the reduced demand for ferroalloys and low prices in the international market. They told RFE/RL that at this stage they agree to a 5% salary increase.

The miners say that they will remain in the capital and continue their hunger strike until their demands are met.

