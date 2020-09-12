Fear of new virus outbreak, or attempt to ignore it? "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video

A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of September 7-12, 2020

• Captivity continues for Armenian soldier in Azerbaijan. What do experts on both sides have to say?

• Coronavirus topples tourism in Armenia

• Over 40 arrested at protest in Baku. Photostory

• Georgia redirects 180 mln euros in funding intended for infrastructure development to counter pandemic

• Abkhazia: pensioners suffering after pensions move from ATMs to banks due to fraud cases

• How a church icon caused a Georgian-Abkhaz political scandal and what Russia has to do with it. VIDEO