Fear of new virus outbreak, or attempt to ignore it? "Past week in the Caucasus" from JAMnews, video
A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of September 7-12, 2020
• Captivity continues for Armenian soldier in Azerbaijan. What do experts on both sides have to say?
• Coronavirus topples tourism in Armenia
• Over 40 arrested at protest in Baku. Photostory
• Georgia redirects 180 mln euros in funding intended for infrastructure development to counter pandemic
• Abkhazia: pensioners suffering after pensions move from ATMs to banks due to fraud cases
• How a church icon caused a Georgian-Abkhaz political scandal and what Russia has to do with it. VIDEO