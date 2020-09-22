In Azerbaijan, police confiscate pickups en masse: inspection is stated as the reason

Starting from the morning of September 21, the traffic police have been confiscating cross-country vehicles belonging to the citizens. Cars are towed to the penalty parking. The Ministry of Internal Affairs explains that it is necessary for a compulsory technical inspection.

Several Facebook users have already posted about the confiscation of their cars. Among the confiscated cars are Toyota, Gelandewagen, Niva and others.

• Azerbaijan mobilises troops – casualties on the border with Armenia

• “Both sides are thinking about war” – interview with Azerbaijani conflict expert

Commenting on this news, transport expert, lawyer Arshad Huseynov noted that during the mobilization period, the police might confiscate some cars due to the high demand for them.

“These details are reflected in the “Regulations on the military transport duty “, approved by the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 17, 2005 No. 916-IIQ, and some other legislative acts,” the expert wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers dated February 16, 2006 approved a list of vehicles in various state and private organizations, which, if necessary, may be mobilized for the needs of the Armed Forces.

This list includes off-road cars, special trucks, special general-purpose vehicles, ambulances, passenger buses, tow trucks, various tractors, etc.

“According to the law, damage caused to vehicles owned by organizations and citizens due to mobilization is subject to compensation from the state.

That is, if a mobilized vehicle breaks down, becomes unusable, the cost of the car is fully compensated to the citizen,” Arshad Huseynov summed up his words.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the confiscation of vehicles is caused by the need for a special technical inspection of vehicles suitable for military purposes.

A few typical comments from social media users:

“My father’s pickup has been confiscated; I loved that car so much.”

“Be grateful they’re not yet entering the apartments and unscrewing the light bulbs for the needs of the army.”

“90 percent of pickups in Azerbaijan have already been bought at the expense of budget money, but the budget doesn’t know it.”