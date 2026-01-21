Business ties, public procurement and political donations of Georgian Dream MPs

Investigation into Georgian Dream

The non-governmental organisation Transparency International Georgia has published an investigation into the links between MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream party and business interests, public procurement and party donations.

Key findings of the investigation:

41 of the 87 MPs have links to business interests;

seven companies in which Georgian Dream MPs hold shares won 271 public tenders;

13 companies in which MPs hold shares secured 301 simplified public procurement contracts;

companies partly owned by serving members of Georgian Dream received 7,736,986 lari ($2,871,351) from the state through simplified procurement procedures;

received 7,736,986 lari ($2,871,351) from the state through simplified procurement procedures; companies partly owned by serving Georgian Dream members received 465,900,569 lari ($172,905,065) after winning tenders;

since 2012, serving Georgian Dream members have donated a total of 2,738,586 lari ($1,016,344) to political parties, including 66,500 lari to the United National Movement, 39,000 lari to People’s Power, and 2,633,086 lari to Georgian Dream and its presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili.

The study is based on open sources. The data is current as of 24 October 2025 and covers the 87 MPs who were active in parliamentary work at that time.

How many MPs hold business stakes?

Out of 87 MPs, 41 have business interests. Of these, only 17 declared business income as a source of earnings in their asset declarations.

According to the latest declarations, the following MPs earned one million lari or more from business activity during the most recent reporting period:

Anton Obolashvili — 4,860,828.41 lari ($1,803,951.13);

— 4,860,828.41 lari ($1,803,951.13); Shota Berekashvili — 4,712,134.18 lari ($1,748,767.71);

— 4,712,134.18 lari ($1,748,767.71); Giorgi Chkonia — 4,373,744.02 lari ($1,623,184.32);

— 4,373,744.02 lari ($1,623,184.32); Zaal Dugladze — 1,470,979.19 lari ($545,909.94);

— 1,470,979.19 lari ($545,909.94); Giorgi Barvenashvili — 1,033,008.48 lari ($383,370.21);

— 1,033,008.48 lari ($383,370.21); Lasha Talakhadze — $680,000 (declared in US dollars).

Vasil Chigogidze holds shares in the largest number of companies — 21 in total.

The following MPs are shareholders in more than five companies:

Vasil Chigogidze — 21;

— 21; Giorgi Chkonia — 20;

— 20; Giorgi Barvenashvili — 11;

— 11; Bezhan Tsakadze — 8;

— 8; Zaal Dugladze — 7;

— 7; Giorgi Hakubia — 6;

— 6; Irakli Kirtskhalia — 6.

2. Participation of companies linked to MPs in tenders and simplified procurement

Seven companies in which MPs hold shares won 271 public tenders worth 465,900,569 lari ($172,905,065).

($172,905,065). Thirteen companies in which MPs hold shares secured 301 contracts through simplified procurement procedures worth 7,736,986 lari ($2,871,351).

3. Political donations

Since 2012, serving MPs have donated 2,738,586 lari ($1,016,344) to political parties. Of this amount, 66,500 lari went to the United National Movement, 39,000 lari to People’s Power, and 2,633,086 lari to Georgian Dream and its presidential candidate, Salome Zurabishvili.

Two MPs from Georgian Dream’s 11th convocation donated money in 2012 to the then ruling United National Movement: Gocha Enukidze (60,000 lari) and Anzor Bolkvadze (6,500 lari).

Two MPs donated funds to People’s Power: Viktor Japaridze (38,000 lari) and Guram Macharashvili (1,000 lari).

