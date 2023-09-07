Zurab Batiashvili’s opinion on the visit of Josep Borrell.

The visit of EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell to Georgia is connected with the beginning of the impeachment process against President Salome Zurabishvili, analyst of the Foundation for Strategic and International Studies Zurab Batiashvili believes.

According to him, Borrel is coming to bring more clarity to the process of granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate country and to finally find out what the Georgian government is really ready to do in this situation.

Josep Borrell will arrive in Georgia on an official visit today, September 7. His visit will last until September 8.

Within the framework of the visit Borrel will be received by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. The high-ranking EU official will also meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The EU diplomatic chief will also reportedly take the opportunity to meet with representatives of all political parties in parliament and hold discussions with representatives of civil society.

According to the European External Action Service, Borrell’s first official visit to the country in his current capacity will allow to discuss Georgia’s movement towards European integration, as well as exchange views on broader foreign policy and regional issues.

Zurab Batiashvili: “Josep Borrel is a high-level diplomat, and in diplomacy not everything is openly spoken about. This story may not come out, but in fact everyone realizes, including Borrel, that this visit is directly related to impeachment. That is, the country’s ruling government is embarking on impeachment when the president makes moves toward the West. This is certainly one of the signals that the West feels very well.

In fact, the Georgian government should realize that it is impossible to sit on two chairs all the time. On the one hand, this whole show seems to be moving towards the West, but in reality it is not only making anti-Western statements, but also confirming them with deeds.

