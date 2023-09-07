Address by Salome Zurabishvili

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili released a special video address where she said that she is not going to resign. “I am here where I should be and I will go wherever I need to go, because it is my highest constitutional duty.”

“If you hadn’t taken to the streets and demonstrated to all of Europe how important the European perspective is to you, I might not have had that confidence when I met with different leaders.

They know that I am your legitimate choice and that the European future is your choice. That is why they support us and treat me with such respect – but it is not me who deserves it, it is you who deserve it. I am proud to represent you in different European capitals.

I count on you and you count on me. We will go together and in the end we will pass this way” – stated the President of Georgia.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has announced that it is launching impeachment proceedings against the Georgian president. This was announced by party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze at a briefing. According to him, the impeachment procedure will begin in any case, although the opposition support in the Parliament is necessary for its realization.

In addition, according to Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream will appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the president’s violation of the constitution.

The Georgian presidential administration issued a statement on August 30, according to which President Salome Zurabishvili starts meetings with European leaders in support of granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate country.

The Georgian government soon reacted to Salome Zurabishvili’s planned visit to Germany and explained that the president had been denied a visit to Ukraine as well as Germany. Zurabishvili was also denied meetings scheduled in Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Israel.

However, the Georgian president embarked on a European tour anyway. Zurabishvili traveled to Germany and met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier there and later also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.