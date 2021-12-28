Booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to become mandatory in Azerbaijan

Booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to become mandatory in Azerbaijan

Starting from 15 February 2022, it will be prohibited to visit closed premises in Azerbaijan without presenting a document confirming the vaccination of the third – a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The validity of the Covid passport with two doses of the vaccine was limited to six months, although until today it has been indefinite.

In a briefing of the Operational Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on December 28, new decisions were announced regarding quarantine measures in connection with the pandemic.

According to the new decision of the headquarters, from February 15, 2022, Covid passport of those inoculated with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine will lose its validity. Until now, this virtual document has been perpetual. As per the new rules, Covid passport of those vaccinated with two doses loses its validity if more than six months have passed since the second dose of the vaccine was administered. In other words, if a person was vaccinated with a second dose in September 2021, they can use a Covid passport until March 2022.

The document on the vaccination with the third – booster dose has been declared indefinite. But as Shahmar Movsumov, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, noted, in the future a different decision may be made on this matter. This means that the decision on a mandatory fourth dose of the vaccine may not be far off.

In Azerbaijan, it is prohibited to visit catering establishments (indoors), cinemas, theaters, museums and shopping centers without a Covid passport.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

According to official information, as of December 28, 51.6% of the country’s population was vaccinated with one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Azerbaijan. Both doses were received by 46.7% of citizens.

14.3% of all residents of Azerbaijan got vaccinated with the third – a booster dose of the vaccine.