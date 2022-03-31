Bone of contention: Baku, Yerevan's interpretations of the 4th paragraph of the tripartite statement differ

How do Armenia, Azerbaijan interpret 4th paragraph of tripartite statement?

According to the 4th paragraph of the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, in parallel with the entry of the Russian peacekeeping forces into Karabakh, the Armenian armed forces must have withdrawn from this territory. Azerbaijan insists on the withdrawal of all illegal armed formations from Karabakh. Armenia believes that official Baku misinterprets the text of this paragraph. What does paragraph 4 of the tripartite statement actually mean? Opinions of Azerbaijani experts.

At a government meeting on March 31, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Azerbaijani side was misinterpreting the text of the 4th paragraph of the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020.

4th paragraph of the tripartite statement signed by Russian President V. Putin, Azerbaijani President I. Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister N. Pashinyan:

“The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is to be deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces. The term of stay of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is five years with automatic extension for the next five-year periods, if neither of the Parties declares six months before the expiration of the period of intention to terminate the application of this provision.

Baku claims that, according to this clause, all Armenian armed forces, including the “Defense Army” of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, should withdraw from Karabakh.

Armenia’s position is diametrically opposed. Yerevan believes that this paragraph of the document refers only to the military personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the withdrawal of the Defense Army from Karabakh “would mean the surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan”.

The Azerbaijani edition of JAMnews asked several experts to comment on what the specific point of the tripartite statement actually means, which has become a “bone of contention” between the parties to the Karabakh conflict.

Expert commentary

“Azerbaijan fulfills the requirements of the 4th paragraph”

According to political observer Agshin Kerimov, Nikol Pashinyan’s statement “is designed to prepare unfounded arguments before the meeting in Brussels” [a trilateral meeting of the President of the Council of the European Union, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia is planned for April 6 – JAMnews]:

“If you recall, even before the meeting in Sochi, Pashinyan introduced “sounds of weapons” into his rhetoric, but in the end, a completely different statement was signed in Sochi, and Pashinyan was forced to put his signature on it. Now, before the talks in Brussels, we see a similar situation.

As for the 4th paragraph of the statement of November 10, 2020, both Russia and Armenia are trying to manipulate it. If they manage to find at least some ground for manipulation, the two expressions reflected in this text speak volumes for Azerbaijan:

The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is being deployed in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces.

The term of stay of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is five years.

Russia claims that the withdrawal of illegal Armenian fighters from Azerbaijani territories is not entrusted to them as a duty. Indeed, there is no mention of this in this paragraph of the statement.

Azerbaijan, proceeding from the slippery positions of the parties, is trying to implement the requirements of the 4th paragraph with its own resources. But non-public agreements between Turkey and Russia also play an important role in this matter.

I would compare Armenia’s appeal to the text of the 4th paragraph with a drowning man clutching at straw to save himself. Neither the exhausted resources and the condition of the army, nor the political positions of Armenia allow it to turn the issue of fulfilling the condition of the 4th paragraph in its favor.

The military-political side of the issue, as well as the political-legal side of the 4th paragraph of the statement, leaves no room for manipulation by the Armenian side”.

“Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan is illegal”

The presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, along with illegal Armenian armed forces, is illogical, Vusal Mammadov, editor-in-chief of the azvision.az social and political website, believes:

“The whole problem comes from the very fact of the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh. Their mandate is still unclear. The presence of the Russian armed forces in Azerbaijan has not even been ratified by the parliament of our country, in other words, from legal point of view, they are stationed in Azerbaijan illegally.

The meaning of the expression “territory of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent” is still unclear. What do they control there? For example, how does Khojaly, which is in the zone of “responsibility” of the peacekeepers, differ from Agdam, which is under the control of Azerbaijan?

There must be at least elementary logic in everything. And according to the most elementary logic, if illegal Armenian gangs remain in Karabakh, then why are peacekeepers there as well? And vice versa: if there are peacekeepers in Karabakh, then what are terrorists, controlled by separatist forces, doing there?

After all, the peacekeeping contingent entered Karabakh to ensure the security of the Armenian population of this part of Azerbaijan. Roughly speaking, the citizens of Azerbaijan of Armenian nationality do not yet trust the power structures of Azerbaijan, and for a five-year period – until 2025 – Russian peacekeepers ensure their security. If so, what is the need for armed Armenians there?

If Russia can solve this very simple task, then it will not have to deal with anti-Russian sentiment in Azerbaijan in the future, and there will be no need for Roskomnadzor to block Azerbaijani websites”.

“Who needs a Russian soldier in Karabakh?”

Military observer, editor of the military-political website herbiand.az Asaf Guliyev says that everyone is free to interpret the text of the 4th paragraph of the tripartite statement at their own discretion:

“Yes, today Yerevan declares that there are no military units of Armenia in Karabakh and, referring to the 4th point of the tripartite statement, accuses Azerbaijan of misinterpreting it.

But the fact is that in Karabakh today, weapons are being distributed to local residents. According to the information I have, there is a corresponding decision of the legislative body of the Karabakh Armenians. In other words, they are trying to substantiate the issue legally. In addition, a decision was made to form a new paramilitary group in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani side considers all this unacceptable. But Armenians argue that the main reason for the distribution of weapons is the need to ensure security.

A reasonable question arises: if the Russian soldier, whom the Armenians met with bread and salt in Karabakh, cannot ensure their safety, who needs them there?

Back in November 2020, I wrote that the presence of Russian armed forces in Karabakh would only deepen the gulf between the two peoples and two countries. This is exactly what has been happening so far.

Today, Pashinyan is forced to maneuver between the West and Russia, as well as to ‘play’ for the domestic audience. And his statement about the erroneous interpretation of a particular paragraph of the document must be understood from this point of view. He is well aware that the armed forces currently present in Karabakh are very small in comparison with the Azerbaijani army and it will not be difficult for Azerbaijan to neutralize them. But he is forced to say what they want to hear in Armenia.”