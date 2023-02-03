Rolling blackouts in Abkhazia extended to five hours; opposition demands government resign



Blackouts in Abkhazia

The long-term energy crisis in Abkhazia is getting worse. Due to a shortage of electricity, rolling blackouts in Abkhazia have been extended to five hours, and in the eastern part of the republic to seven. The head of the state energy company has resigned and the opposition demands the resignation of the entire government.

The new blackout schedule, which began on February 1, is temporary, and in the near future the duration of the rolling blackouts will increase by another two hours, MP Eric Rshtuni said.

Three resignations in two years

Unable to cope with the situation, the head of Chernomorenergo, Zurab Bagapsh, resigned. Two of his predecessors also submitted their resignations for the same reason.

The government explains the new crisis round by a sharp drop in the water level at the Ingur HPP dam, significantly reducing electricity output. The flow of electricity that Russia provided to Abkhazia for the winter period was not enough to cover the deficit that had arisen.

Attempts to cover the deficit

In three years, electricity consumption in the republic has increased from two to three billion kWh per year. Abkhazia no longer fits into the 40% generation quota, which, according to a gentleman’s agreement concluded after the 1992-93 war between Georgia and Abkhazia, the republic receives from the Ingur HPP.

The sharp increase in electricity consumption is due to the failed fight against cryptomining. The government tried to stabilize the situation by raising the electricity tariff, having tripled it over the past six months. However, this had the opposite effect — real fees fell from 51% to 32%.

Protest at presidential palace



On February 2 several dozen citizens came out to protest at the presidential palace. Asida Kortua, who organized the event, says it will be daily.

At this point, the opposition considers the resignation of the head of Chernomorenergo insufficient and demands the resignation of the entire government.

