Kobakhidze to become Prime Minister of Georgia

The Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, has been nominated as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Georgia. This decision was announced at the Georgian Dream congress on February 1. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream, an oligarch, and reportedly the country’s tacit ruler, nominated Kobakhidze for the role.

Kobakhidze is set to succeed Irakli Garibashvili, who resigned on January 29. In turn, Garibashvili has assumed Kobakhidze’s former position as the chairman of the Georgian Dream.

After the congress, Kobakhidze informed journalists that the three years of Garibashvili’s premiership had been “particularly successful,” and as a result, he did not have any plans to alter the government. The only change anticipated is in the position of the Minister of Defense, who will be replaced at his own request.

What Was Discussed at the Congress:

Just a month ago, Bidzina Ivanishvili stated that there were no intentions to replace the Prime Minister. When questioned about this apparent contradiction, Ivanishvili explained that Irakli Garibashvili himself expressed the desire to resign.

In his address, Irakli Garibashvili emphasized that, unlike many neighboring countries, Georgia currently enjoys a state of peace. He noted that, for the first time since the restoration of independence, the country has experienced an extended period of continuous peace.

Garibashvili expressed gratitude to Bidzina Ivanishvili for various achievements and asserted that “if Bidzina Ivanishvili and the Georgian Dream had been in power in 2008, there would have been no August war.“



“Bidzina Ivanishvili and the Georgian Dream remain the main guarantors of peace and democratic development,” asserted Garibashvili.

In his speech, potential Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze devoted considerable time to expressing gratitude to Ivanishvili for trusting him and nominating him to lead the government, along with other acknowledgments:

“The existence of democracy, peace, economic progress in Georgia, and the country attaining the status of an EU candidate today are primarily attributable to Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili. Special thanks to the party’s founder for this!”

According to Kobakhidze, Mr. Ivanishvili serves as an exemplary figure in serving his country.

Kobakhidze also extended his appreciation to Irakli Garibashvili for “three years of very successful work as Prime Minister” and to the Party Secretary General, Kakha Kaladze.

Kobakhidze believes that the Georgian Dream is heading into the upcoming parliamentary elections with robust support from residents:

“Our team has not experienced such high public trust since 2012. I am confident that we will secure victory in the parliamentary elections with a significant margin.”

Kobakhidze outlined the two primary missions of the Georgian Dream as:

“Building a physically and spiritually perfected Georgia, inclusive of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, alongside Abkhazians and Ossetians.” “Establishing a Georgia with a European standard of people’s welfare, where no one lives in poverty.”