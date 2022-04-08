Belarus doesn’t include Georgia to the list of unfriendly countries

Belarus does not consider Georgia ‘an unfriendly country’

According to the Belarusian pro-government publication Belta, Belarus has approved a list of unfriendly countries, which does not include Georgia.

The list of Belarus includes:

•EU member states

•Australia

•Canada

• Liechtenstein

•Norway

•New Zealand

•Albania

•Iceland

•North Macedonia

•United Kingdom

•USA

•Montenegro

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko justifies Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and shares the rhetoric of the aggressor country, therefore Western countries have imposed sanctions against Belarus as well.

A similar list was published by the Russian authorities on March 3, which also did not include Georgia. According to the Kremlin, Russian individuals and companies can repay debts to creditors of “unfriendly states” only in Russian rubles.

Also, companies registered in these countries will need permission from a special commission of the Russian government to conduct business and invest in Russia.

It should also be noted that on August 14, 2021, an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation between the State Security Committee of Belarus [KGB] and the State Security Service of Georgia came into force.

The agreement provides for the exchange of information and cooperation in the fight against such crimes as: crimes against state security, terrorism and cyberterrorism, organized crime, illegal arms trafficking, corruption, disclosure of classified information, etc.