fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Belarus doesn’t include Georgia to the list of unfriendly countries

messenger vk-black email copy print

Belarus does not consider Georgia ‘an unfriendly country’

According to the Belarusian pro-government publication Belta, Belarus has approved a list of unfriendly countries, which does not include Georgia.

The list of Belarus includes:

•EU member states
•Australia
•Canada
• Liechtenstein
•Norway
•New Zealand
•Albania
•Iceland
•North Macedonia
•United Kingdom
•USA
•Montenegro

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko justifies Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and shares the rhetoric of the aggressor country, therefore Western countries have imposed sanctions against Belarus as well.

A similar list was published by the Russian authorities on March 3, which also did not include Georgia. According to the Kremlin, Russian individuals and companies can repay debts to creditors of “unfriendly states” only in Russian rubles.

Also, companies registered in these countries will need permission from a special commission of the Russian government to conduct business and invest in Russia.

It should also be noted that on August 14, 2021, an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation between the State Security Committee of Belarus [KGB] and the State Security Service of Georgia came into force.

The agreement provides for the exchange of information and cooperation in the fight against such crimes as: crimes against state security, terrorism and cyberterrorism, organized crime, illegal arms trafficking, corruption, disclosure of classified information, etc.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews