Batumi: rescue work completed, 9 people dead, day of mourning declared in Georgia

Nine people died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in Batumi on the afternoon of October 8. After 24 hours of continuous rescue work, everyone who was in the apartments at the time of the disaster was found, the search was stopped, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told reporters.

In total, 10 people were pulled out from under the rubble, two of them alive. 36-year-old woman who was pulled out of the rubble first died in hospital from her injuries. The only survivor is in a hospital in serious condition, he is connected to a ventilator.

Three of the victims were small children.

Monday, October 11, is declared a day of mourning in Georgia in memory of those who died in a tragedy in Batumi.

People carry flowers and toys to the place where a residential building in Batumi collapsed. Nine people died, three of them children

Repairs in violation of safety rules caused the building to collapse



In connection with the collapse of the building, three people were detained – the owner of the apartment on the first floor and two workers. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, construction and repair work were carried out in the apartment building in gross violation of safety rules. It was they who probably caused the collapse of the entrance of a six-story residential building, in which 15 apartments were located.

The head of the regional government, Achara Tornike Rizhvadze, announced the need to evacuate people from the area around the collapsed building. Residents will be able to return to their apartments after builders and geologists confirm the safety of the buildings.