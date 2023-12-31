Baku meets the year 2024

Baku welcomes the New Year

Baku is welcoming the New Year with different moods and new hopes. On this holiday, everyone wants to believe in miracles at least a little.

Last year, 2023, was generally successful for the country, which restored its territorial integrity for the first time since independence.

It was also unsuccessful in terms of the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The number of political prisoners in Azerbaijan passed 250. The last months of the year were remembered for arrests of independent journalists.

The country enters the new year 2024 in the period of pre-election campaign – the extraordinary presidential election will be held on February 7, in which experts predict a confident victory for incumbent President Ilham Aliyev.

For the fourth time in a row Azerbaijan celebrates the New Year with closed land borders. The special quarantine regime in the country has been extended until April 2, 2024. The land borders have been closed since March 2020, the official reason being the coronavirus pandemic, the end of which was announced by the WHO itself.

But as in all previous holidays, the Azerbaijani people meet the New Year with hope for the best. After all, on this holiday everyone wants to believe in miracles at least a little….