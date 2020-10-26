Baku in days of war and quarantine: mascot with a flag and an unconfirmed play

Azerbaijan continues living under martial law, as well as quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus epidemics. However new signs in the center of the city will make you feel it.

There are a lot of flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey on balconies and in shop windows, you can even see posters with a photo of the president Ilham Aliyev during his address to the people.

In the street, you will see a bill of a theater play planned for December, even though since March 2020 all mass events in Baku have been prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemics, and the quarantine is still in place.