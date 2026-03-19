Azerbaijani student in Latvia jailed for 11 years over Starlink sales to Russia

Arrest of Azerbaijani student in Latvia

A Riga city court has sentenced Azerbaijani national Ali Khalilov, who was studying in Latvia.

According to Latvian state television, the court sentenced him to 11 years in prison and three years of probation supervision. The court also ordered his deportation from Latvia and imposed a five-year entry ban as additional penalties.

Prosecutor Roberts Urdzinš had sought the maximum sentence of 12 years. Khalilov did not admit guilt.

The case

According to investigators, an organised group operated in Latvia from June to mid-October 2024. During that period, they ordered more than 60 Starlink Mini kits online. Authorities detained Khalilov in mid-October. Searches uncovered Starlink equipment that had not yet been sold.

Prosecutors say the scheme involved individuals both inside and outside Latvia. They allege that participants smuggled the goods into Russia for payment, using drivers of cargo and passenger transport. They say the group set up the operation to generate profit.

State television reports that prosecutors believe Khalilov bought at least 85 prepaid SIM cards to bypass restrictions on placing orders. He created at least 42 email accounts and used false identities. Investigators say he placed more than 60 Starlink orders using bank accounts belonging to other people.

In court, the prosecutor also said that Starlink Mini devices can be installed on combat drones.

One key episode in the case centres on the Gorbushka market in Moscow. Prosecutors say 45 Starlink devices were delivered there and sold to a person linked to the Akhmat unit, which supports the Russian army. The indictment also refers to shipments sent towards the Luhansk area and the transfer of access data for some of the equipment.

Latvian media report that investigators have not identified all participants in the network. The case names around 20 individuals, while several others remain unidentified. Prosecutors say they continue to investigate additional episodes.

Prosecutors also allege that, alongside Starlink equipment, the group imported items suitable for military use into Russia. These included tactical backpacks, weapons components, optical sights, calibrators, chronographs used to measure bullet velocity, and meteorological devices with ballistic calculators. They also claim the group organised the purchase of bullets and casings in Poland. Prosecutors estimate the total value of the goods at about €200,000.

Investigators say such equipment can support military use. Meteorological devices with ballistic calculators help adjust fire over long distances by accounting for factors such as wind direction and speed, while chronographs measure bullet velocity.

Background and context

Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by the US company SpaceX. It provides internet access via ground terminals, or antennas. In recent years, the project has driven a rapid increase in the number of satellites in orbit, with around 7,000 satellites operating within the system.

Portable models such as Starlink Mini and Starlink Mini Kit are considered attractive for both civilian and military use. They provide internet access from almost anywhere and typically cost several hundred euros.

Since the war in Ukraine began, Starlink has taken on strategic importance as a communications tool. After Russia’s full-scale invasion, SpaceX started providing satellite internet services to Ukraine. In early 2024, Ukrainian military intelligence said Russian forces were also using Starlink in occupied territories.

The official status of Starlink in Russia remains a sensitive issue. SpaceX says it does not cooperate with the Russian government or military and that the service is not available in Russia.

European Union sanctions form the key legal basis in this case. The EU has banned the supply of satellite internet systems such as Starlink Mini to Russia. Violating these sanctions can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The rationale behind the ban is straightforward. In wartime, even civilian technologies can provide military advantages. These include communications, drone operations and long-range targeting. Latvian investigators therefore treated the case not only as a breach of sanctions but also as assistance to Russia in its actions against Ukraine.

In Latvia, authorities enforce these restrictions through investigations by the State Security Service (VDD), prosecutorial action and court rulings.

The VDD said it opened the criminal case on 9 October 2024. On 5 March 2025, it asked prosecutors to begin criminal proceedings against four individuals.

How the case unfolded

The State Security Service (VDD) opened the investigation on 9 October 2024. On 5 March 2025, the VDD asked prosecutors to bring charges against four individuals on two counts: assisting Russia in actions against Ukraine and violating European Union sanctions as part of a group. The trial began in September 2025, and the court delivered its verdict on 17 March.

In a statement released in March 2025, the VDD said the suspects had been placed in pre-trial detention. It also stressed that the presumption of innocence applies. At the first court hearings in September 2025, Khalilov initially refused legal representation.

Individuals and links

According to Latvian state television, Ali Khalilov came to Latvia to study and is currently being held in Riga Central Prison in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors consider him the main organiser of the scheme.

Three others — Danila Gochulaks, Alens Navickas and Maria Mikheeva — face charges of assisting with opening bank accounts, tracking deliveries and receiving equipment. The investigation materials refer to around 20 individuals in total.

Arrest of Azerbaijani student in Latvia