Two Azerbaijani soldiers find themselves on the territory of Armenia

“On April 10, from 01:00 to 02:00, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was found and arrested on the territory of Armenia,” a Ministry of Defense reports. The ministry said in a statement that, according to the arrested Azerbaijani, another soldier was with him. The search for the second continues.

Earlier Azerbaijan reported that two Azerbaijani soldiers “got lost due to adverse weather conditions and limited visibility” in the Shahbuz region of Nakhichevan, bordering Armenia.

“He put on my owner’s jacket and went out into the village”

The Armenian Defense Ministry limited itself to a short statement about the discovery and arrest of an Azerbaijani soldier. Details of the incident were relayed by local residents.

The head of the administration of the Sisian community, Armen Hakobjanyan, told journalists that two Azerbaijanis entered the village of Bnunis. Only one of the Azerbaijani servicemen was detained, and he was in civilian clothes. The head of the Bnunis community, Gor Hovhannisyan, did not go into details, only saying that “everything is fine in the village, there is no panic.”

Armenian media also published the testimony of a resident of the city of Sisian who said that the Azerbaijani “entered one of the houses, ate, put on the owner’s jacket and went out to the village.” According to him, the woman of the house thought that it was her husband who was eating something in the kitchen, and continued to go about her business.

The man said that he had heard from others that the Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly noticed near the village shop, where the men gathered and realized that he was not Armenian and called the National Security Service:

“He spoke Russian poorly, people caught him, they decided to find out who he was. He passed through places where there are Armenian military positions, it is impossible to pass there. But he did not pass through the posts, but went around them with paths on top. It was foggy and he got lost.”

Comments from social networks

“There is nothing to be surprised about, tomorrow they [Azerbaijanis] will also enter our homes. Nobody is safe.”

“Can saboteurs get lost — since when?”

“I don’t know if they got lost or are trying to mislead.”

“See guests off with gifts so that they suddenly don’t think anything bad about us. Show care and respect.”

“Keep this Azerbaijani saboteur in captivity and exchange him for our captured Armenians illegally held in Baku prisons.”

“People should not have given the Azerbaijani to the authorities, otherwise they would return the captive to Azerbaijan with a bow around his neck. Demand the return of Armenian prisoners in exchange.”

“The villagers are in paralysis. Whoever wants, when he wants, enters the territory of the country, the Azerbaijanis are advancing their positions deep into Armenia. And Nikol [Pashinyan] says, “We don’t want an escalation.” Are you stupid or what?“

