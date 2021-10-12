ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani opposition demands the authorities to provide explanation on Pandora Papers

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijani opposition demands authorities to report on Pandora papers

The Azerbaijan Movement for Democracy and Prosperity has issued a statement on the Pandora papers published in independent media. The oppositionists demand that President Ilham Aliyev and his family report on the facts about them that were mentioned in the material.

“According to Pandora’s Dossier, the Aliyev family’s real estate trade turnover in London in 2006-2016 amounted to 429 million pounds sterling or one billion manat [about $ 590 million]. No one doubts that dirty corruption money is the source of this business. For the reason that it would take Ilham Aliyev 3,070 years to accumulate such an amount, given his average salary for the reporting period”, reads the statement of the Azerbaijani Movement for Democracy and Prosperity.

The Azerbaijan Movement for Democracy and Prosperity was established in 2015. It is headed by economist, Ph.D. Gubad Ibadoglu. Ibadoglu currently lives in the United States and works as an educator at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The opposition movement said in a statement that “investment in the real estate business in London by the Aliyev family during the years of his leadership of the country is the result of abuse of power, involvement in corruption and illegal business activities”.

“Along with the plundering of the country’s wealth and the state budget, this confirms the facts of corruption, which the SDB has repeatedly pointed out, and is an exposure of the corruption activities of the Aliyev family”, the document published by the Turan news agency emphasizes.

The Movement for Democracy and Prosperity in its statement also points out that “the identification of facts about the secret business of the Aliyev family will negatively affect the investment and corruption ratings of the country”: “All this increases the risks and threats for attracting foreign investment, which is very important in the territories liberated from occupation”, added the authors of the statement.

The organization led by Gubad Ibadoglu recalls that the SDB has repeatedly made proposals to combat corruption. For the last time, the movement presented to the Azerbaijani government a plan called “32 important steps to fight corruption”: “But the current government has not yet taken any effective steps towards combating corruption. To the contrary, it created conditions for the centralization of income from bribery and corruption, the creation of companies in offshore zones and the laundering of dirty money abroad, taken out of Azerbaijan in this way”.

The document notes the importance of financial reporting of senior and middle-ranking officials, from the president to the heads of district administrations, as well as prosecutors, judges, law enforcement officers.

“The CDB calls on the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, to respond to allegations of the corruption activities of his family, as well as to explain himself to the people. It also requires the Prosecutor General’s Office to investigate the facts about the business of the head of state and his family, as reflected in the “Pandora Papers”, the document says.

Most read

1

Five people detained for murder of a British citizen in Georgia

2

Georgian ex-president Saakashvili’s health worsens 10 days into hunger strike in prison

3

Armenia-Iran-Azerbaijan: "war" of transport corridors. Commentary from Yerevan

4

Famous Ukrainian football club that became a refugee - the story of Shakhtar Donetsk

5

Azerbaijan calls on citizens to get a shot of Covid-19 vaccine booster

6

"Not with Russia" - Georgian Foreign Ministry against Turkey's idea of ​​creating 3+3 regional format

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews