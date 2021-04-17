Azerbaijani FM's 'poetic' response to PM Pashinyan's statements

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has commented on Nikol Pashinyan’s address in the Armenian parliament. For the first time, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed itself in verse which sparked heated discussion on social media.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted in its commentary that, by his April 14 address to the Armenian parliament, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “tried to attract attention with yet another delusional outpouring”.

“None of Nikol Pashinyan’s statements deserve a meaningful comment.

We would, however, like to respond to Prime Minister Pashinyan, who failed to learn the lessons from the severe defeat, in the poetry that he, so often, turns to. As Huseyn Javid said:

“And there will be someone unworthy,

With a desire to snatch from our Motherland,

But know: not long to wait

Until he kowtows before her”, the foreign ministry said in its statement.

Social media reaction

The Foreign Ministry’s message became the subject of heated discussions on Azerbaijani social media. Many noted not the content of the statement itself, but rather the fact that it contained the verses of the famous Azerbaijani poet Huseyn Javid.

“This is what happens when the minister of education becomes a minister of foreign affairs”.

“Let’s follow Erdogan’s example. He is also a great lover of poetry”.

“Now we are waiting for a response from Armenia in verse”.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov studied economy and legal sciences. In 1996-2000 he worked in the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan occupying various positions and between 2002 and 2013 he headed a private legal company. In 2013, he was appointed as deputy minister of education and became the minister of education five years later. In July 2020 Bayramov was appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.