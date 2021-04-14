ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Baku vox-pop: do you need to wear a mask on the street? - VIDEO

messenger vk-black email copy print

For several days, users of social media in Azerbaijan have been demanding the abolition of the pandemic-induced rule for mandatory face-covering in public places. Those demanding the abolition of the compulsory mark-wearing distribute their messages with the hashtag # nəfəsalaq (#let’s breathe).

But what do the residents of Baku think about this rule? JAMnews conducted a poll on the streets of the capital of Azerbaijan to find out the opinion of Bakuvians:

Most read

1

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

2

'The people need an enemy' – who's fighting NGOs in Abkhazia and why

3

10 challenges associated with introduction of inclusive education

4

Why an empty plane from Azerbaijan landed in Yerevan – comments from Baku

5

Marijuana use in Georgia - what does the law say?

6

Covid-19 vaccination begins in Armenia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews