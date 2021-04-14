For several days, users of social media in Azerbaijan have been demanding the abolition of the pandemic-induced rule for mandatory face-covering in public places. Those demanding the abolition of the compulsory mark-wearing distribute their messages with the hashtag # nəfəsalaq (#let’s breathe).

But what do the residents of Baku think about this rule? JAMnews conducted a poll on the streets of the capital of Azerbaijan to find out the opinion of Bakuvians: