The Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has published a video from the southern Armenian region of Syunik, by the sound of which one can hear the Azerbaijani military shooting from weapons of various calibers in the immediate vicinity of the villages.

Since the end of the second Karabakh war in November 2020, tension has retained a griphold on this southern region of Armenia due to various border changes in the area, with the Zangelan region passing to Azerbaijan.

It borders on the Syunik region of Armenia and a new border is being determined between the two is being drawn along the administrative boundaries of the Soviet era.

In some places, the border runs in the middle of some state and private buildings. The road between the cities of Goris and Kapan of the Syunik region crosses onto Azerbaijani territory in several places.

In the caption to the video, the Ombudsman noted that the footage was filmed by Armenian border guards two days ago at different times of the day in the area of the villages of Agarak and Yeghvard of the Kapan community:

“To represent the distance, we note that it is about one kilometer from the place of these shots to the village of Agarak.”

Arman Tatoyan said that he periodically receives alarming signals about shooting from the Azerbaijani military. Residents of the settlements of the Syunik region themselves, in particular, those living in villages near the city of Kapan, contact him.

“This proves once again that in the immediate vicinity of the settlements of Syunik region, on the roads connecting these settlements, there should be no Azerbaijani Armed Forces, this poses a serious threat to the rights of civilians, undermines their peace and peaceful life,” wrote Arman Tatoyan.