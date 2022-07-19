fbpx
Azerbaijan to double volume of gas exported to Europe. Mixed reaction in society

Azerbaijan signed a memorandum on gas export with the European Union

Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a memorandum in the energy sector. According to the document, Baku will double the volume of natural gas exported to Europe, reaching 20 billion cubic meters per year. “After the aggression against Ukraine, Russian gas is no longer in demand in Europe,” President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said in Baku. The document signed with the European Union caused a mixed assessment in civil society and among activists in Azerbaijan.

On July 18, 2022, a “Memorandum of Understanding on the strategic partnership between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the energy sector” was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

“This is the third document on energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and they have changed the energy map of Europe,” Aliyev said after the signing ceremony.

Azerbaijan signed a memorandum on gas export with the European Union

According to Aliyev, today Azerbaijan plays an important role in the energy security of Europe within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor project:

“This year we started a new energy dialogue and continue to expand it. This applies to projects in the field of renewable energy and development of new gas fields. In particular, we are talking about projects in the liberated territories and in the Caspian Sea.”

The President of the European Commission began her speech with a statement: “After the aggression against Ukraine, Russian gas is no longer in demand in Europe.”

Ursula von der Leyen noted the important role of Azerbaijan in meeting Europe’s needs for natural gas:

“The memorandum signed today will make it possible to double the volume of incoming gas from Azerbaijan and bring it up to 20 billion cubic meters per year and significantly reduce supplies from Russia.”

The President of the European Commission also said that during the meeting with the head of Azerbaijan, many other issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including economic cooperation and trade.

She also noted the need for cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and the EU’s involvement in supporting civil society and independent media. “We have allocated 2.5 million euros for these purposes,” the President of the European Commission emphasized.

Comments

The document signed with the European Union caused a mixed assessment in civil society and among activists in Azerbaijan. In their opinion, Europe “made another deal with the Azerbaijani regime that grossly violates human rights.”

Here are some typical comments from the Azerbaijani segment of social networks:

“With this, “European Book” of the Azerbaijani opposition can be considered closed.”

“I am surprised that almost the entire opposition, or those who call themselves oppositionists, applaud today’s memorandum. And no one will ask the Europeans why they are making another deal with the Aliyev regime. What will happen to human rights in this country?”

“One thing is clear: Europe only needs energy resources from Azerbaijan. They don’t care about people’s problems. An important conclusion: if Europe does not come to us, we must go to Europe ourselves. So I’m going to leave the country in the near future.”

Azerbaijan signed a memorandum on gas export with the European Union

