Azerbaijan says its territory and airspace will not be used for attacks on Iran

Azerbaijan’s position on Iran

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, during a recent phone call that Azerbaijan would never allow its territory or airspace to be used for military attacks against Iran.

He said rising tensions in the region were a cause for serious concern and urged all sides to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could further destabilise the situation in and around Iran.

Mr Bayramov stressed that existing problems could only be resolved in line with international law, through dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

US shows military force in the region

In recent days, the United States has stepped up its military presence in Central Asia. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class vessel, along with several accompanying guided-missile destroyers, has been deployed to the Arabian Sea.

While the Pentagon said multinational air exercises were under way in the region, observers have interpreted the move as preparations by Washington for a possible strike against the government in Iran.

US President Donald Trump has also issued warning statements towards Iran in recent days. He said that any new strike would be more destructive than the 12-day war against Iran that the United States and Israel fought last June.

During that brief conflict, strikes were carried out on a number of Iran’s strategic nuclear facilities, as well as the homes of senior military figures. More than a thousand civilians were reported killed.

Internal protests in Iran and a “nightmare scenario”

The situation inside Iran also remains critical. In the final days of last year, mass protests broke out amid a sharp rise in inflation and the collapse of the national currency. What began as demonstrations over social and economic grievances quickly turned into protests with political demands. The authorities attempted to suppress them using force.

Independent human rights groups say that in early January, hundreds – and possibly thousands – of protesters were killed by gunfire in several cities. Official figures say at least 109 members of the security forces also died during the unrest. The events are reported to have deeply shaken the Iranian leadership and increased the risk of internal confrontation.

Against this backdrop, international media have been discussing alarming scenarios linked to Iran’s future. The influential newspaper The Washington Post, which is often described as close to the White House, raised what it called a “nightmare scenario” for Iran in an article published in January.

The report suggested that if Iran’s internal crisis were to escalate into armed conflict, neighbouring Azerbaijan could consider intervening to protect millions of ethnic Azerbaijanis living in Iran, potentially with support from Turkey.

It warned that a deepening internal conflict in Iran could raise the risk of the country fragmenting along ethnic lines – a prospect widely seen as one of the most alarming scenarios for Tehran.

