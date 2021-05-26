Covid passports will be introduced in Azerbaijan on July 1 and individuals who have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus will have access to all facilities that were functioning before the quarantine was introduced last year. On top of that, malls and beaches are now reopening across the country, and the metro is starting to operate.

Following the briefing of the headquarters on the fight against coronavirus under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, a number of important decisions regarding the quarantine regime in the country have been announced by the Assistant to President of Azerbaijan, Shahmar Movsumov.

From May 31, 2021:

it will be allowed not to wear a mask outdoors;

the Baku metro will resume its work (wearing a mask and observing social distance in the metro will be mandatory);

intercity public transport will resume its work.

From June 10, 2021:

mosques, churches, synagogues, and other religious objects will reopen;

malls and large shopping centers will reopen;

beaches will reopen.

Azerbaijan introduces Covid passports

As per the headquarters ‘ decision, starting from July 1, Covid passports will be introduced in Azerbaijan. This document will be issued to those who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past six months or got vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

From June 10, the use of Covid passports will be tested at sports facilities. All fitness centers and gyms will reopen during this period, but only those with a Covid passport will be admitted.

From July 1, those who have a Covid passport will be able to visit cinemas, theaters, and other entertainment centers that have been closed since the beginning of quarantine in March 2020. In July wedding celebrations will be permitted but only those who have a Covid passport will be allowed to attend them.

Presidential aide Shahmar Movsumov called on everyone to get vaccinated immediately so that they can return to normal life.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

Currently, three vaccines are available in Azerbaijan. Any citizen aged 18 or older can get vaccinated with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine at any clinic in the country.

Other vaccines are offered in two medical institutions in Baku. People over 60 years old can, if they wish, get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. and anyone over the age of 18 can get a shot of the Russian Sputnik V.

Today at a briefing of the headquarters, the decision was announced to import a large batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine into the country in the coming days. The conditions for vaccination with this drug will be announced later.

As of today, 11.34% of the population got the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, and 8.53% have been vaccinated with both doses.