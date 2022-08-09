fbpx
"Azerbaijan insists on fulfillment of fourth paragraph of tripartite statement" - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

Bayramov’s interview with Turkish media

Armenia is delaying the fulfillment of the agreement on the Zangezur corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with Turkish media. Bayramov further states that, in any case, Azerbaijan will establish transport routes with its exclave Nakhichevan. “But Armenia has been given a chance not to be left out of regional cooperation,” he added.

About the Zangezur corridor

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave an interview to Turkish media in which he talked about problems in the resolution of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, the construction of the first bridge across the Araz River has already begun as part of a road project connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan through the Iran.

“But Armenia has been given a chance not to be left out of regional cooperation. If Yerevan does not make the right decision, then it will be their own fault,” the Azerbaijani minister said.

On the preparation of a peace treaty

Jeyhun Bayramov further said that Armenia “is also evading the creation of a working group to prepare a peace treaty.”

“At the beginning of 2022, Azerbaijan put forward the fundamental principles of a future peace treaty with Armenia. They were sent to Armenia.

“All articles of this document comply with international law, namely the principle of the territorial integrity of states,” the minister said.

“Armenia has accepted the words in theory, but in practice drags out the process in every possible way, evading the creation of a working group on a peace treaty,” he added.

Moreover, he said that Azerbaijan “is committed to its obligations, and expects this from the opposite side.”

“Azerbaijan’s position is to fulfill the agreement reached through the mediation of Russia and the EU,” Bayramov said.

On the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Karabakh

In the interview, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also touched upon the issue of the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh:

“Azerbaijan insists on the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.”

The minister recalled that according to the fourth paragraph of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation, Armenian armed formations were to be withdrawn in parallel with the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“Azerbaijan insists on the implementation of this clause,” Bayramov said. “We demand this from Armenia.”

Bayramov’s interview with Turkish media

