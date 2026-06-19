European court orders Azerbaijan to pay compensation over beheading of Armenian soldier

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on 18 June that Azerbaijan bore responsibility in a case involving the torture and beheading of a wounded Armenian serviceman during the April 2016 fighting.

The court awarded the victim’s parents and sister €90,000 in compensation. It also granted a further €14,000 to cover legal costs.

Azerbaijan rejects the allegations. Officials argue that the events occurred during active combat operations and say investigators found no evidence of a crime during the exchange of bodies. The Azerbaijani authorities also challenge the court’s jurisdiction and dispute the evidence on which the ruling is based.

The clashes, often referred to as the “April War” or the “Four-Day War”, took place between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces from 1 to 4 April 2016 along the line of contact in and around the then self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The fighting marked the first large-scale hostilities since the end of the First Nagorno-Karabakh War and the signing of a ceasefire in 1994.

What happened, according to the European Court

The victim, identified as H.T. (the court used initials for confidentiality reasons), was an Armenian serviceman and a major in the armed forces of the former self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

The incident took place during the April 2016 fighting. After the parties declared a ceasefire on 5 April, they exchanged the bodies of those killed in the hostilities. Armenian officials later reported that some bodies had been returned with heads, hands or ears missing.

According to the court, investigators found H.T.’s body near the line of contact, close to the village of Talysh. Local investigators and forensic experts in Armenia concluded that H.T. had suffered severe injuries during an attack on a military truck and had become immobile and incapable of fighting.

According to the findings cited by the court, assailants severed his hands while he was wounded and later beheaded him.

The applicants — V.T. and L.V., his parents, and A.G., his sister — argued that Azerbaijani servicemen had captured, tortured and killed H.T.

The court’s judgment states that the condition of the returned body prevented the family from conducting a full funeral ceremony and caused additional psychological suffering.

The family filed the application with the European Court on 13 April 2016. Ara Ghazaryan and other Armenian lawyers represented the applicants.

In November 2016, the ECHR notified the Azerbaijani authorities that it had opened the case of V.T. and Others v. Azerbaijan (Application No. 20075/16).

What the European Court ruled

The European Court found that Azerbaijan had violated Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to life. The court concluded that Azerbaijani forces killed a wounded serviceman who had already become hors de combat. It also noted that such conduct contravened international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

The court also found a violation of Article 3 of the Convention, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. According to the judgment, H.T. suffered torture and inhuman treatment. The court concluded that perpetrators severed his hands while he was still alive and subsequently beheaded him.

The court also found a violation of Article 3 in relation to the victim’s family members. It held that they endured severe suffering after learning of the brutal killing of their son and brother and because the body was not returned intact.

The ECHR also examined complaints under several other provisions, including Articles 8, 13 and 14 of the Convention. However, it established the principal violations under Articles 2 and 3.

Compensation awarded

The court awarded H.T.’s parents, V.T. and L.V., €60,000 jointly in compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

His sister, A.G., will receive €30,000 in compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

The court also awarded €14,210 to cover legal and other expenses.

The total award amounts to approximately €104,210. Azerbaijan must pay the compensation within three months.

The judgment will become enforceable once it enters into force. If the Azerbaijani government fails to comply, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe can initiate its supervision procedure.

Broader context and key details

This case marks the first ECHR judgment related to the April 2016 fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both sides suffered casualties during the clashes. However, Armenia also reported several cases involving the alleged mutilation of the bodies of dead servicemen.

The ECHR is currently considering 21 similar applications.

In the court’s case law, the concept of hors de combat carries particular significance. International humanitarian law and human rights law prohibit attacks on wounded, captured or otherwise incapacitated individuals. In this case, the court applied that principle to the actions of Azerbaijani forces during the hostilities.

Azerbaijan’s position

The Azerbaijani authorities have consistently rejected such allegations.

Officials generally argue that:

the events took place during active combat operations;

no evidence has established the direct involvement of state representatives;

authorities returned the bodies during an exchange process or conducted examinations that found no evidence of a criminal offence.

The government also disputes both the ECHR’s jurisdiction and the evidentiary basis of such cases.

President Ilham Aliyev and other officials have repeatedly described ECHR rulings as “biased”.

In some cases, Azerbaijani officials have argued that, following the country’s loss of voting rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan no longer recognises the authority of judgments issued by the European Court of Human Rights.

As of the evening of 18 June, the Azerbaijani government had not published an official response to this particular ruling.

Azerbaijan and Armenia at the ECHR