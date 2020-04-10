Azerbaijan: 65 new cases, 10 deaths, and 58 recovered from coronavirus

Yet another person has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 10. In addition, over a 24-hour period, 65 new cases were recorded, and 58 people recovered.

Official data states that there are currently 991 cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan. 159 of them have already recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Azerbaijan has imposed a strict quarantine regime, but has yet to declare a state of emergency.

Most businesses and organizations are closed. The metro has stopped running, and all parks, squares and entertainment venues are closed.

The government also introduced a strict restriction on the movement of citizens, which has been in effect since April 5. In order to leave the house, you need to have a special certificate of employment, or receive permission from the authorities through text message.

