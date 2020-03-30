Azerbaijan: 64 new coronavirus cases, military police patrolling streets

11 more people have recovered

64 new coronavirus cases have been reported over the course of March 30 in Azerbaijan. At the same time, 11 more have recovered.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 273.

26 people in total have recovered.

4 have died.

243 are currently being treated.

4085 people are quarantined and under surveillance.

Around 30,000 people have been tested.

On March 29, the country introduced a special quarantine regime; both police and domestic military forces are now patrolling the streets to ensure compliance.

