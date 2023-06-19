Average monthly salary in Georgia increases by $104

Average monthly salary in Georgia

In the first quarter of 2023, the average monthly nominal wage in Georgia increased by 18.7% or 270.1 lari [about $104] compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to 1,716.6 lari [about $659], according to the National Statistical Service.

The average salary for women was ₾1,375.7 [about $579] and for men ₾2,053.4 [$788]. The annual increase for women was 16.1%, and for men 21.1%. By type of activity, men’s wages were higher than women’s wages in almost all industries.

Relatively high wages were observed in the following areas:

Financial and insurance activities – 3,761.1 lari [about $1,444] (increased by 23.8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year);

Information and communication – 3,631.3 lari [about $1,394] (an increase of 55.2%);

Professional, scientific and technical activities – ₾2,386.8 [$917] (up 21.6%);

Construction – ₾2,145.5 [$824] (up 14.7%).



The average monthly salary of employees in the business sector in the period from January to March increased by 18.9% and amounted to 1,759.1 lari [about $675].

In addition, in the first quarter the average monthly salary in the non-entrepreneurial and financial sectors increased by 18.1% compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to 1,643.2 lari [about $631].