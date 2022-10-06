"Attacks on the American ambassador are alarming." Deputy head of the US State Department in Georgia

US Deputy Secretary of State in Georgia

Attacks on US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan are extremely worrying for the US, US Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said in an interview with reporters. Jenkins arrived in Georgia on 6 October. “These kinds of attacks are part of a larger disinformation scheme to “cover up the truth” around the crisis in Europe, created by one man [Putin],” she said.

Jenkins further said she intends to convey to the Ambassador Washington’s message of support for her “tremendous and vital work” that she and her team are doing to support and advance Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“The United States of America will always respect and support Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, just as we support and recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders. Today we all must stand together in support of the Ukrainian people who are fighting for freedom and sovereignty,” Jenkins stated.

Jenkins is taking part in a conference of the Biosafety Association of Central Asia and the Caucasus as a speaker. One of the main topics of the conference is the challenge posed by the coronavirus.

Bonnie Jenkins will stay in Georgia until October 7th. However, it is not yet clear whether she will hold meetings with representatives of the Georgian government and the opposition, and what the topics of the meetings might be.

US Deputy Secretary of State is in Georgia

US Deputy Secretary of State is in Georgia

Attacks on US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan increased after three Georgian Dream deputies Sozar Subari, Mikheil Kavelashvili and Dmitry Khundadze left party and parliamentary posts on June 28 and later founded the Power of the People movement. On October 4 they were joined by five more deputies, as well as well-known experts in Georgia.

The deputies would like to provide the public with more information about the internal political processes in the country and the situation around Georgia, for which they need a free parliamentary mandate, Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream faction in parliament, stated.

The deputies who left Georgian Dream soon published their first statement, which opponents of the authorities have already called an anti-Western conspiracy theory. According to the former deputies, even in six months no one will grant Georgia the status of a candidate, “unless the country enters the war or supports sanctions against Russia.”

MP Mikhail Kavelashvili then sent an open letter to the US Ambassador to Georgia and urged her to publicly condemn the provocations of the National Movement [Georgia’s main opposition party] in order to protect America’s image. In turn, the ambassador turned to the ruling party for an explanation of her motives.

On July 22, three deputies appealed to US State Department spokesman Ned Price. They said they did not want “other countries to grossly interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia.” This statement was followed shortly by support expressed by Ned Price to the US Ambassador to Georgia, Kelly Degnan.

One of the last statements of the seceding group of deputies was made on 26 August. In it, they accused the US embassy of actions aimed at overthrowing the Georgian government.

US Deputy Secretary of State in Georgia