515 people have sought asylum in Georgia in 2023

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the first half of 2023, 515 individuals have sought asylum in Georgia. One hundred and four were Ukrainian citizens. The second-largest group of applicants were Iranian citizens, followed by Turkey and Russia.

In the second quarter of this year, the number of individuals registered as asylum seekers in Georgia was 224, while in the first quarter it was 291.

The complete list of countries whose citizens requested asylum from January to June 2023 is as follows:

  • Ukraine – 104 individuals
  • Iran – 93 individuals
  • Turkey – 72 individuals
  • Russia – 49 individuals
  • India – 17 individuals

In 2022, a total of 1,473 asylum applications were registered.

