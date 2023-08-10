“President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, Hospitalized During Moscow Trip. Currently Undergoing Examinations. President’s Press Office Reports Aggravated Kidney Stone Condition; No Life-Threatening Concerns. However, Society Debates Other Theories, Including Possible Poisoning, Recalling the Still Unsolved History of His Poisoning While Opposition Leader in 2019.

In Mid-April 2019, the then Opposition Leader Aslan Bzhania was critically hospitalized in a Moscow clinic and later transferred to Berlin. According to analyses conducted in Germany, he was poisoned. Bzhania himself and his supporters made this claim. High levels of mercury, cadmium, and aluminum were found in his blood. At that time, Abkhazia was preparing for presidential elections, and Bzhania was the primary competitor to the incumbent President Raul Khajimba. The sudden illness of the opposition leader, believed to be connected to the presidential elections, was a topic of widespread discussion.

Becoming the President of Abkhazia in March 2020, Aslan Bzhania stated that he had “forgiven” his poisoners, and no investigation into the opposition leader’s poisoning was conducted.”

And here comes that version again. The Russian Telegram channel “This Is Not the End,” known for its insider information, reports that Aslan Bzhania is in one of the Moscow clinics in the toxicology department with suspected poisoning. It is reported that he arrived in Moscow from Sukhumi in such a condition.

Aslan Bzhania in the hospital. Photo by Apsnypress

Rumors of Bzhania’s weak health have been circulating in Abkhaz society since the time he was being treated in Germany, allegedly for poisoning. At that time, the prosecutor’s office stated that the fact of poisoning was not confirmed by doctors and, with the consent of the patient’s family, disclosed his clinical diagnosis as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The prosecutor at the time stated that the family did not give consent for the release of the medical history necessary for forensic examination.

