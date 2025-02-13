Armenia still has long way to go in fight against corruption, TI report says

Transparency International on corruption in Armenia

The global level of corruption in 2024 was assessed as alarmingly high. According to data published by Transparency International, the average Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) remained unchanged at 43 points.

On this scale, 0 indicates a country is entirely corrupt, while 100 represents absolute transparency. Transparency International considers the global average score of 43 as a “call for urgent action” in the fight against corruption worldwide.

Armenia’s CPI score remained at 47 in both 2023 and 2024. According to Varuzhan Oktanyan, head of programs at TI Armenia, this is a “concerning signal.” He noted that among Council of Europe member states, Armenia does not even rank in the middle:

“This means Armenia still has a long way to go to achieve real progress in combating corruption—especially given its aspirations to integrate with Europe and eventually join the European Union.”

“No need to be encouraged by recent positive trends”

The head of programs at Transparency International avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether systemic corruption exists in Armenia.

“Everyone in Armenia acknowledges that a certain level of corruption exists. Systemic corruption is, of course, the worst-case scenario. A thorough study is needed to determine whether it is present in Armenia. […] Major risks remain, but they are not as severe as before,” said Varuzhan Oktanyan.

According to him, the authorities must present research confirming the absence of systemic corruption in the country. This would help create a more comprehensive picture and assess the effectiveness of the state’s preventive measures.

At the same time, Oktanyan believes more attention should be given to implementing approved anti-corruption strategies to ensure they do not remain “just on paper.”

“Instead of being encouraged by certain positive trends in recent years, we need to understand how the implementation of specific measures affects public perception,” he said.

Oktanyan also recalled that in the two years following the 2018 Velvet Revolution, Armenia recorded unprecedented progress in its Corruption Perceptions Index.

“But then, unfortunately, we entered a phase of stagnation. That’s why serious steps and a systemic review are necessary to eliminate this issue. Without progress, additional problems will arise in the future.”

Armenia trails only Georgia among its neighbors

The Corruption Perceptions Index assessed 180 countries and territories, reflecting expert and business community opinions rather than public sentiment.

Among Armenia’s four neighboring countries, only Georgia scored higher, with 53 points. The index for Turkey stands at 34, Iran at 23, and Azerbaijan at 22.

Armenia leads among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which it has been part of for a decade. The rankings within the bloc are as follows:

Russia – 22

– 22 Belarus – 33

– 33 Kazakhstan – 40

– 40 Kyrgyzstan – 25

How corruption perceptions index is calculated

The Corruption Perceptions Index has been published since 1995, using data from 13 different sources, including the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, private consulting firms, risk assessment organizations, and research centers.

The final score is determined by averaging all available ratings for a country.

For Armenia’s 2024 index, the following sources were taken into account: