fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia-Georgia
Armenia-Georgia

Georgia-Armenia trade in 2024: Sharp decline amid government optimism

messenger vk-black email copy print

Armenia-Georgia trade turnover declines

On January 30, Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze visited Armenia, where he met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss, among other issues, the deepening of economic ties between Georgia and Armenia. As part of the visit, the two leaders also held a session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

Later, at a joint press conference, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of such meetings, noting that the signing of a strategic partnership declaration between Georgia and Armenia was one of the most significant events of 2024.

Against this backdrop, The Business Professionals Network (BPN) gathered data on Georgia-Armenia trade in 2024, and the figures appear far less optimistic than the statements made by both governments.

According to BPN, trade turnover between Armenia and Georgia declined in 2024, totaling $853.7 million, down from $1.123 billion in the previous year.

Georgian exports to Armenia also fell, dropping from $787.2 million in 2023 to $617.5 million in 2024.

Armenian imports to Georgia saw a similar decline, decreasing from $336.5 million to $236.2 million over the same period.

Import/export

Top five goods exported from Georgia to Armenia in 2024:

  • Passenger cars – $99.7 million;
  • Ethyl alcohol and alcoholic beverages – $48 million;
  • Petroleum and petroleum products – $22.6 million;
  • Bulldozers, graders, excavators, and compactors – $22 million;
  • Trucks – $14.7 million.


Top five goods imported from Armenia to Georgia in 2024:

  • Copper ores and concentrates – $68.9 million;
  • Carbon steel semi-finished products – $24 million;
  • Cigars, cigarillos, and cigarettes made from tobacco or substitutes – $21.6 million;
  • Glass containers (bottles, jars, etc.) – $20.2 million;
  • Precious metal ores and concentrates – $16.6 million.

Tourism

Armenian citizens rank third among the most frequent visitors to Georgia.

According to the National Tourism Administration, 948,299 Armenian citizens visited Georgia in 2024, accounting for 12.7% of total arrivals. However, this marks a 1.5% decline compared to the previous year.

Money transfers and investments

By December 2024, $1.302 million had been transferred from Armenia to Georgia, while $1.042 million was sent from Georgia to Armenia. Armenia is among the top 25 countries sending remittances to Georgia.

According to the National Statistics Office, investments from Armenia to Georgia amounted to $5.777 million in the third quarter of 2024, $3.481 million in the second quarter, and $6.905 million in the first quarter. Data for the fourth quarter is not y

Most read

1

Opinion: "Georgian Dream" hopes Trump will have no time for Georgia"

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

Opinion: 'Cooperation with China will severely impact Trump's policy on Georgia'

4

‘Russian House’ sparks new tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan

5

Cybernews: personal data of millions of Georgian citizens leaked online

6

Who wants to overthrow Putin—and how? Views from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews