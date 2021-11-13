Armenia-Stepanakert / Khankendi road reopens after grenade incident

A grenade was thrown at the Azerbaijani military at the joint post in Shusha / Shushi

Lachin Corridor – the road that links Armenia to Stepanakert (Khankendi), reopened by 11 am on November 13, after being closed for several hours in connection with the incident.

At 7 o’clock in the morning, a man got out of a taxi in front of the joint post near the town of Shusha (Shushi) in Karabakh, where Russian peacekeepers and Azerbaijani servicemen are stationed, and threw a grenade towards the Azerbaijani military. At least three people were injured, according to caliber.az.

Reports from Baku

It is reported that the grenade was thrown by Norayr Mirzoyan, born in 1975, presumably a resident of Karabakh. He was detained by Russian peacekeepers. According to reports in Azerbaijani media, Baku is demanding its transfer.

Reports from Yerevan

“In response to the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen, an unknown person threw an explosive device on the Stepanakert-Berdzor interstate highway near the Shushi checkpoint”, the national security service of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh reported on the events on the morning of November 13.

The Armenian newspaper times.am published a different version of the events on the Stepanakert-Berdzor road [the Armenian name of the city of Lachin – JAMnews].

“According to our information, the brother of an Armenian worker killed in this area on November 8, drove up to the Azerbaijani servicemen in a taxi and threw a grenade in their direction. At that moment, the enemy opened irregular fire on the Armenian vehicles located there. There is no information about the wounded and injured yet”.

The publication also reported that Russian peacekeepers blocked the road, and even ambulances were not allowed to approach the scene.