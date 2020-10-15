Armenia breaks coronavirus daily case record

1058 new coronavirus cases were registered in Armenia in one day, breaking all former records throughout the epidemic.

In the country with less than three million residents, there are 58,624 infected. Out of them 46,713 recovered and 10,561 continue treatment. Doctors have been unable to save 1039. From March 16 to September 11 Armenia was in the state of emergency. This was replaced by quarantine measures that will last until January 11, 2021. The main requirement of quarantine is to wear a mask at all times in public places.

Vice PM Tigran Avinyan said already a week ago when figures weren’t so critical that if the tendency carried on, “our healthcare system will encounter serious problems”.

On October 14 the Armenian Ministry of Education decided to announced school vacations sooner in order to avoid further spreading of the virus.

School vacations

Two-week long autumn vacations were to start in public schools on November 2. However according to the ministry’s decision, children will go on vacation on October 15.

“The decision to renew classes will be taken in two weeks, based on the current situation, which means that movement and communication of students has to be significantly reduced”, wrote the minister on his Facebook page.

Work of kindergartens, art, music and sports schools is also suspended.

Colleges and universities shifted to online studying.

Vice PM says: “Be careful”

On October 7, Vice PM Tigran Avinyan called on residents of Armenia to stay on guard, as the virus continued active dissemination.

“The Armenian army has been fighting Azeri and Turkish aggressors and their mercenary terrorists for over 10 days for our right to live, for survival of Armenia, Artsakh, and the diaspora. Today we must do everything to support our heroic soldiers on the front. The front line is strong when the home front is”, wrote Avinyan on Facebook.

Vice PM also warned about the problems that might arise in the healthcare system:

“We will have problems in providing medical care to both the wounded in military action and numerous of our citizens infected with coronavirus. This might lead to the overload of the healthcare system resources”.