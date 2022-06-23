Armenia presents its information technology adavnces at Orion summit in Yerevan

Orion technology summit in Armenia

“Armenia has a great potential for success in the field of information technology”, both the organizers of the Orion Summit technology conference and its participants declared one after another.

The founders and representatives of foreign tech giants have arrived to participate in the summit.

The event is organized by the Orion Worldwide Innovations Center for Startup Growth and Connected Ecosystems.

Orion Summit is held for the first time. The goal of the technology summit is to support Armenian startups and to give them the opportunity meet the world’s largest tech companies.

During the conference, the most relevant topics for the development of the IT sector, and the techno sector were discussed. The participants of the summit paid special attention to the possibilities of creating future Armenian Unicorn companies (private start-up companies, the value of which exceeds $ 1 billion in 10 years from the moment of their creation). The directions of “development of the fast-growing Armenian market” and the launch of the “Digital Julfa Network” were also discussed.

The Digital Julfa Network initiative, as conceived by its authors, should unite the technological, commercial and cultural potential of Armenia, and help strengthen Armenia’s intellectual position in the world. “The 300-year-old network of Armenian merchants in New Julfa was a powerful trade route from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean. Now, as an evolution of world-class innovation, we are creating the Digital Julfa Network, which will bring together the technological, financial, business, legal and cultural potential of Armenia,” said Emma Arakelyan, Director and Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations.

Representatives of both Armenian and leading foreign companies Adobe, SADA, Embodied, cognaize, Scylla, Grand Thornton, Startup Lithuania spoke during the discussions.

As a possible impetus for the rapid development of Armenian startups, the possibility of “mergers and acquisitions” was discussed.

The aim of the organizers and partners of the summit is to achieve global growth through mergers and acquisitions, promote the growth of Armenia’s GDP, and create a model of success for other emerging markets.

About 2,500 companies are registered in the Armenian startup system. The summit participants believe that in the event of a merger and enlargement, they will be able to become more competitive in the international market.

“Platform for joint search for solutions”

According to the Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, Orion Summit is an initiative that really contributes to the development of the information technology sector.

David Sahakyan stressed that the summit has become a platform both for clarifying the problems of the sphere and for a joint search for solutions with international partners. In addition, he said, the event was a good occasion for the department to inform about its programs for the development of the sphere.

In particular, the ministry organizes courses on cybersecurity, blockchain, engineering, artificial intelligence, and technological entrepreneurship.

“We are positioning Armenia based not on today’s needs, but on the basis of future needs”, David Sahakyan stressed.

What is Orion?

Orion Worldwide Innovations was founded in 2017 in the USA, and is engaged in the growth and development of startups. With offices in New York and Yerevan, Orion works with organizations around the world, including investor networks.

In 2023, the Orion summit will be held in New York and then in Frankfurt.