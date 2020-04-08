Armenia records ninth death from coronavirus, 28 new infections

Armenia has recorded its ninth death from coronavirus on April 8.

The patient was also suffering from cancer, and was 93 years old.

Another eight people are in serious condition.

On the morning of April 8, 28 new cases of infection were detected and the number of infected reached 881. The number of recovered patients is 114, while 758 remain in hospital. 4,571 people have tested negative for the virus.

The Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page:

“If these statistics continue, [it means] we overcame the peak of the coronavirus on March 31.”

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency was declared in Armenia in order to avoid an even greater spread of the coronavirus. Everything except grocery stores and pharmacies has closed.

Since March 25, restrictions on the movement of people were introduced. Citizens can leave the house only in case of emergency – with a passport and a “travel profile”, in which everyone needs to enter their personal data, purpose and estimated time of return. Violations are monitored by the police. All public transport has been suspended, including the metro.