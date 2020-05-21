Among children infected with coronavirus in Armenia there are children and pregnant women

Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan gave a briefing earlier today to discuss recent developments in the country related to coronavirus.

On May 21, 335 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Armenia. A total of 5,606 patients were identified. 70 people have died. 2,581 people have recovered. 2928 are receiving treatment

The minister said that among the infected there are a number of children and pregnant women, there is a shortage of resuscitation specialists in the health care system, and there are already a few empty places in the resuscitation departments of clinics treating patients with coronavirus.

Arsen Torosyan says that there is a disastrously small amount of funds for salaries, medical equipment and other health care expenses.

At a press conference, the question was not raised about what exactly the next wave of infections is associated with. Accordingly, there is no answer from the Minister of Health.

But shortly before his meeting with reporters, the Prime Minister touched on this topic at a government meeting and again urged people to keep their distance and wear masks. He announced that everyone’s personal responsibility is the “super-efficient method” of fighting coronavirus.

The fact that in the country so far not everyone realizes the seriousness of the situation and not everyone follows the new canons of behavior, is said not only by members of the government, but also by doctors and journalists themselves.

Infected children and pregnant women

In total, 270 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded amongst children in Armenia.

“Our experience shows that children tolerate the disease more easily. Only two minors were diagnosed with pneumonia, but in a mild form,” the minister said.

As for pregnant women, all 23 infected people also have light forms of the disease.

On the lack of personnel and places in intensive care

According to Arsen Torosyan, there is a shortage of workers in the intensive care unit and resuscitation specialists:

“Their was a deficit of these people before coronavirus. We are trying to mobilize available resources.”

The minister said that there are only 203 places in the intensive care units of clinics where people who are infected with coronavirus are treated. Only 72 of them are free.

At present, the health status of 135 coronavirus infected people is assessed as severe, 63 patients are in extremely serious condition, another 15 people are connected to mechanical ventilation devices.

“There are more resuscitation places in the country, but the reserve reserved for treating patients with coronavirus is not so large,” Arsen Torosyan said.

Expenses

In total, according to the minister, 4.54 billion drams (9.2 million USD) has been allocated to fight the virus.

“I consider this a disastrously small amount, because, according to various estimates, our country needs $300 million for all expenses by the end of the year.”

On masks

Armenian Facebook users have been noting in recent days that government members and members of parliament are sitting at meetings without masks, not respecting social distancing measures as required by citizens.

The discontent of people is due to the fact that since May 25, the use of masks has become mandatory for everyone and everywhere. Violators will be fined 10,000 AMD ($20).

“Is the meeting room in the National Assembly considered a closed room or not? There is no one there with masks or gloves! Who will fine them? Why are they not fined according to the law they have adopted?”, wrote one Facebook users.