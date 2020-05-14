State of emergency extended in Armenia for another month, but enterprises will continue to work

For the second time in a month, Armenia has extended the state of emergency. The decision of the government is explained by the fact that the number of cases of infection continues to grow.

On May 14, the Ministry of Health reported 142 new cases. The day before, an anti-record was broken in terms of the number of infected people – 180 new cases were registered in just 24 hours.



A total of 3,860 cases of infection have been confirmed in the country, of which 1,572 have recovered. Currently, 2,218 patients are being treated, of which only 661 are actually in need of medical care, that is, in 70% of those infected, the disease proceeds without any serious symptoms. 49 people have already died, and six are currently connected to ventilators. There are still enough hospital beds.

The state of emergency was introduced on March 16, initially for one month. On April 14, the government decided to extend the regime of restrictions for another month. However, starting May 4, the free movement of people was allowed, and most enterprises started working. After that, the number of cases of infection in the country increased dramatically.



The state of emergency has now been extended until June 13.

As before, the requirements for isolation of infected individuals will apply.

But business restrictions are not expected. The commandant’s office only calls for work places to strictly observe safety rules.

“Citizens must observe social distancing and wear masks. Do not touch your face without disinfecting your hands. Finally, do not use or serve other dishes that have not undergone heat treatment or were not disinfected,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

