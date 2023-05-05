Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan disagree in Washington, but US Secretary of State is optimistic

Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in Washington

For four days, May 1-4, talks were held in Washington between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, mediated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. This was the longest round of negotiations between Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov. But following the results of the Washington meeting, no joint statement was signed, the parties limited themselves to a joint press release:

“Ministers and their teams have made progress in mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement “On peace and the establishment of interstate relations”, while fixing that positions on some key issues still diverge.”

However, the US Secretary of State was optimistic in his assessments:

“I hope that both ministers, like me, believe that a peace agreement is not far off, and it will provide a lasting peace for the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This peace will have a great impact not only on the life of the two peoples, it will have a regional and more global impact. Everything is difficult, but the desire and desire to move forward is real, as I mentioned, we have made significant progress over the past few days. It seems that the final agreement is not far off, and we are determined to reach this agreement.”

Later, in the official press release of the State Department, the following addition appeared:

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in principle with certain conditions and better understand each other’s positions on unresolved issues. I invited ministers to return to their capitals to share with their governments the view that, with additional goodwill, flexibility and compromise, an agreement is within reach. They will continue to enjoy the full support and involvement of the United States in their efforts to secure a lasting peace.”

How the Washington talks in Baku and Yerevan are assessed, analysts’ comments.

Comments from Yerevan

Tigran Grigoryan, political scientist:

The Washington Marathon is over. I think with less than expected result for the mediators. I am convinced that there was an expectation that at least a joint statement would be signed, but, as expected, progress on the most important issues could not be achieved.

It is, in particular,

on the Baku-Stepanakert direct talks mechanism and various views of the parties regarding it,

lack of agreement on maps and

lack of agreement on guarantees or mechanisms for the implementation of the peace agreement.

Despite Secretary Blinken’s optimistic comments, I have no idea how the parties can reach agreement on these three key issues. Especially with regard to the mechanism of direct negotiations.”

Suren Surenyants, political scientist:

“As expected, the Washington round of Mirzoyan-Bayramov talks turned out to be ineffective. I think that the negotiations in Washington were doomed to such an outcome for at least two reasons:

1) the Armenian-Azerbaijani institution of direct dialogue cannot work effectively, if only because there is a power imbalance between Yerevan and Baku, as a result of which Azerbaijan is trying to impose its entire agenda on Yerevan;

2) we may like or dislike Russia’s policy, but it is obvious that without the participation of Moscow it is impossible to achieve a settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Russia is not only the main moderator in the South Caucasus, a key mediator in this conflict, but also, in fact, a party and participant in this conflict, which also follows from the logic of the November 9 [2020] tripartite statement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh.

Of course, it does not follow from what has been said that the Moscow round of talks will be crowned with success. In general, it is difficult to imagine the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations without consolidated international efforts in this direction. And those cannot be in the conditions of a global conflict between Russia and the West, international chaos.

This situation, of course, creates new risks for the security of Armenia, the expulsion of Armenians from Artsakh.”

Ruben Mehrabyan, political scientist:

“A statement of the persistence of differences on key issues means that Aliyev is still firmly resisting, hoping that the Kremlin, after the meeting in Washington, will arrange another “St. Petersburg”, as it was after Vienna in 2016, put pressure on Yerevan, help Baku in once again “slip out” from under American pressure, after which he will give another “go-ahead” to continue lawlessness in the interests of Moscow and Baku.

And this means that Yerevan MUST prevent this.

And this means: leaving Moscow alone with beloved Baku, thereby contributing to the consolidation of pressure on Baku, bringing its positions closer to Washington and Brussels.

But we are told from Prague that “a visit to Moscow is planned” [during an official visit to the Czech Republic, Pashinyan himself announced this].

Now, “visit to Moscow”, what is it for?

I want to warn you: your incomprehensibly beloved Moscow, where you are going to go, went over your agent Serzhik [former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan] and did not spare him. Don’t think that will spare you.

In short, you should not go into this hole, again, with your own hands, ditch everything that you have, there is nothing to “grab” there. Not to mention the fact that you will be “caught” and, once again, will be beaten.

Meanwhile, what is called the peace agenda is a stubborn struggle for peace, against the enemies of the world, and above all, against the aspirations of Moscow, which is the main enemy of the world.”

Comments from Baku

Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabekov explained the lack of a documented agreement after the talks in America with Russian pressure on Yerevan:

“At the talks in Washington, Armenia balked at its demands and frustrated the initialing of the agreement with Azerbaijan. The continuation of negotiations in Moscow was announced. From there, the encouragement followed. The repair of the main gas pipeline in the Stavropol Territory has been completed and gas supplies to Armenia interrupted on May 1 have been restored.”

The MP also expects “an encouraging gesture from the Kremlin in the form of the beginning of the passage of Armenian trucks with agricultural products through the Lars crossing, which was stopped during the ministerial meetings in Washington.”

The mountain gave birth to a mouse. This is how Azerbaijani political scientist Farhad Mammadov summed up the talks in Washington.

“Progress… finish line… exhausted Blinken… And that’s it?! And all from the inconsistency of the position of the Americans themselves! At one time, they did not point to the occupier, did not apply sanctions against Armenia, but, on the contrary, supported it financially and politically.

There are topics on which there is no common understanding. Then Baku will take more steps to finalize it before the next meeting. The diplomatic battle will continue in Russia, it will be interesting…

The Americans need Azerbaijan to give up the enclaves… as I understand it from Pashinyan’s statement made in Prague – that’s exactly what… to help Pashinyan retain power…

And the Karabakh Armenians will remain in limbo…” he added.

Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov noted that the negotiations were difficult. “It is felt,” he stressed.

“At best, they could initial some text. Because, logically, after the meeting of foreign ministers in Washington, the heads of state should meet to sign the prepared document. After such a long meeting, a meeting of the leaders of the countries is expected. It is felt that the United States intends to put a political end to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Because the Americans put on the negotiating table the question of a fundamental solution to the problems of the post-conflict period.