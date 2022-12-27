Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon Saakashvili be sent abroad for treatment



Dmitry Gordon demands Saakashvili be sent abroad

Mikheil Saakashvili “is in the personal captivity of oligarch and Putin associate Bidzina Ivanishvili,” Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon believes. He demands the former president be transferred abroad for treatment.

“I want to tell the whole world that the most outstanding president of Georgia, the author of the most important reforms, is languishing in prison and on the verge of death. I ask everyone who can to help citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili be moved to any European country or the USA for treatment. This man needs to be saved. If the world does not save Saakashvili, the world will regret it,” Gordon said.

A few days ago, Saakashvili sent a letter to Gordon, in which he wrote that according to a report by American toxicologists he was poisoned in prison with a mixture of toxic substances intended to kill him.

“I lost consciousness, but I didn’t die; I still have all the symptoms, and without treatment it will lead to death,” Saakashvili wrote in a letter that Gordon read in a video.

On December 24, Saakashvili also wrote a letter to Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin in which he notes that this was all done on Putin’s orders. The letter, which Saakashvili wrote in Russian, was posted on Twitter.

“Putin ordered me to be killed in prison. American toxicologists have determined for sure that I was poisoned in prison, and this caused all my symptoms. I’m trying to hold on. Good luck in your noble cause,” Saakashvili wrote.

The next hearing in Saakashvili’s case will take place on December 29. Saakashvili participated in the last hearing on December 22 remotely from the Vivamed clinic, where he was transferred for treatment. He tried to address the audience in Ukrainian.

According to Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze, Saakashvili felt unwell and refused to participate. The process lasted about six hours without Saakashvili.

Saakashvili has been imprisoned in Georgia for more than a year. He returned to Georgia at the end of September 2021 and was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1.

