Georgia

Anti-Occupation Political Council established in Georgia

Anti-Occupation Council in Georgia


Anti-Occupation Political council was created in Georgia, by opposition political parties announced in the village of Kirbali, Gori municipality, not far from the occupation line. The council consists of four opposition parties: the United National Movement (the party of former President Mikheil Saakashvili), Lelo, Strategy Agmashenebeli and Droa. The initiator of the creation of the council was the “Anti-occupation Movement – Strength in Unity”.

Council members say their goal is to put the country’s occupation back on the political agenda:

“[…] to be proactive and be able to prevent new threats, force the state to take effective steps, increase the involvement of international partners in the process, increase the security of the local population and change their role in the de-occupation process”.

According to the founders of the organization, this initiative has a specific action plan and key priorities: informational support, cooperation with political structures, protection of the rights of the local population, a systematic solution of social issues, and the creation of a general fund to support the initiative.

In the villages of the Gori municipality, where the line of occupation passes, another wave of so-called “borderization” is taking place, which Georgia refers to as ‘creeping occupation’. The Russian military and border guards are setting up signs of the “state border of South Ossetia” and digging trenches in the villages of Kirbali, Mezhvriskhevi and Dzhariasheni.

Anti-Occupation Council in Georgia
“Anti-occupation political council”. Photo: Radio Liberty
Anti-Occupation Council in Georgia
David Katsarava, Alexey Petriashvili and Elene Khoshtaria. Kirbali village.
Anti-Occupation Council in Georgia
Meeting with the people. Kirbali village.

