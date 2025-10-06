Another Georgian fighter who fought for Ukraine faces possible extradition from Armenia to Russia

Georgian fighter extradition from Armenia to Russia

A second Georgian citizen who fought for Ukraine, Vano Sabashvili, now faces possible extradition from Armenia to Russia.

According to his friends, Sabashvili was unaware that Russia had issued an international warrant for him. On September 9, while traveling to Armenia for work, he crossed the Georgian border without issue but was detained on the Armenian side.

Vano Sabashvili served in the Georgian Armed Forces for eight years and fought in the International Legion during the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine war. After completing his contract, he returned to Georgia. Later, a court in the unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic convicted him in absentia for fighting on Ukraine’s side and sentenced him to imprisonment.

The decision on Sabashvili’s extradition to Russia will be made by an Armenian court. Russia has 40 days to present evidence supporting its charges against him.

Currently, another Georgian fighter, Giorgi Kinoyan, is also in custody in Armenia awaiting a decision on extradition to Russia.

Armenia is a member of the CIS and is obliged to comply with the provisions of the Chisinau Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters. Under this convention, a shared border database operates, into which information is automatically entered on individuals who are subject to criminal proceedings or are wanted by CIS member states.

