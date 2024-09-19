"A state cannot attack its own territory." What happened in Karabakh a year ago: a commentary from Baku

Anniversary of the anti-terror operation in Karabakh

Exactly one year ago, on September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched an anti-terror operation in Karabakh. Within a day, the authorities of the self-proclaimed and unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) announced their surrender, and Azerbaijan restored sovereignty over all of its internationally recognized territory.

What happened in Karabakh a year ago? Below are expert opinions from Baku.

What happened?

Following the Second Karabakh War, which resulted in Azerbaijan regaining control over most of Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been under Armenian military occupation since the early 1990s, several areas remained outside Baku’s control, including Khankendi, parts of Khojavend, Khojaly, and Tartar districts. Russian peacekeeping forces were deployed in these regions.

On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement:

“In order to uphold the provisions of the trilateral statement, prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and withdraw Armenian armed formations from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, ensure the safety of the civilian population returning to liberated territories, civilian personnel involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist measures have been initiated in the region.

These measures involve the use of precision weapons to disable Armenian armed formations’ positions, their long-term firing points, as well as combat means and military objectives.”

Less than a day later, the authorities of the unrecognized NKR published a document stating that the self-proclaimed regime in Khankendi had declared the surrender of arms, the disbandment of the armed forces, and the dissolution of the unrecognized republic effective January 1, 2024.

Expert opinion

Political commentator Haji Namazov discussed the reasons for and results of Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh with the Azerbaijani JAMnews.

“Regarding the reasons for the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh, it’s important to note several meetings between representatives of official Baku and the separatist regime in Khankendi since early 2023. Initially, the meetings took place in Khojaly, with negotiations held at the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s headquarters in March last year. Later, the Karabakh Armenian representatives were invited to continue the meetings in Baku. The location was subsequently changed to Yevlakh and Bard, situated close to the peacekeepers’ zone.

Simultaneously, in April 2023, Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint over the Hakari River in the Lachin district, making illegal arms transfers from Armenia to Khankendi nearly impossible. The circle was tightening.

Let’s be honest: no country in the world will indefinitely tolerate the presence of a self-proclaimed and armed regime on its territory, independent from the central government. Thus, the complete restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over all of Karabakh was only a matter of time.

As for the statements from Armenia and various Western circles about Azerbaijan’s ‘aggression’ in Karabakh, they are utterly unfounded. A state cannot attack its own territory, much less seize it. It’s absurd.

Immediately following the anti-terrorist operation, official Baku called on Karabakh Armenians to apply for Azerbaijani citizenship through a specially created reintegration website. This appeal was broadcast via regional radio stations in several languages, including Armenian, and leaflets with similar content were distributed. During that period, there were no recorded incidents of misconduct by Azerbaijani military personnel or law enforcement towards Armenians and other nationalities residing in Karabakh.”

However, succumbing to calls from Armenia and the ousted authorities in Khankendi, the Armenian population of Karabakh chose to leave. With only a few dozen exceptions, Armenians left the region en masse. This happened in full view of the world, with numerous video and photo materials from those days clearly showing that the Armenians of Karabakh were not being forced out or coerced to leave their homes. Armenians voluntarily crossed the border through the checkpoint in the Lachin district and settled in Armenia.

Everyone probably remembers the Karabakh Armenian who brought his flock of sheep to Armenia. There is video footage documenting this. Who would be concerned about a flock of sheep when they are being forced to leave their home at gunpoint? Did you see Azerbaijanis expelled from Karabakh in the early 90s who managed to save and transport their livestock during those dark days? No one did.

What happened, happened. But even now, Karabakh Armenians can return to their homes at any moment, if they wish. Naturally, under the same conditions that were offered to them in September 2023. There will never be anything else, and there cannot be. It’s simply a matter of accepting this and living in good neighborliness, as it was 40 years ago.

