Analyst: "International report on Armenians in Karabakh ‘biased and misleading’"

Azerbaijan challenges Karabakh report claims

On November 11, the opening day of the COP29 conference in Baku, several international human rights organizations published a joint report titled “Why Are There No Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh?”

Simon Papuashvili, Program Director of the International Partnership for Human Rights, commented on the report for Armenian media.

The Azerbaijani edition of JAMnews reached out to political analyst Haji Namazov for his opinion on the report.

‘Even report’s title does not withstand criticism’

According to Namazov, the report’s title itself “doesn’t hold up to any scrutiny”:

“The question posed in the report’s title immediately raises doubts about the content of this so-called document. First, Armenians still live in Karabakh. While there are fewer now, no one has changed their nationality—over a dozen Armenians still live in their homes, and the Azerbaijani state provides them with everything they need.

On the other hand, have you ever seen reports from these international ‘human rights’ organizations about the absence of Azerbaijanis in Karabakh for nearly 30 years? You haven’t. Where were they? This position is shameful! Do these organizations know the conflict in Karabakh began with Armenian aggression over 35 years ago? Some claims are so biased and, frankly, foolish that they don’t even deserve a response.”

“Most Armenians left voluntarily”

Namazov went on to address points raised by Papuashvili in an interview with Armenpress.

“Simon Papuashvili talks about alleged ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan and supposed threats to Armenians in Karabakh.

Each of his statements needs a detailed response.

Does Papuashvili know that in 2020 Azerbaijan liberated its internationally recognized territories from 30 years of occupation, which Armenian politicians themselves acknowledged was under Armenian control? What alleged violation of international norms by Azerbaijan is he talking about?

As for the supposed threats to Karabakh Armenians, especially during the so-called ‘blockade,’ no civilians were ever at risk in Azerbaijan—I doubt Papuashvili is referring to the armed Armenian militants, who for years operated under Armenia’s Ministry of Defense but remained on Azerbaijani territory.

Regarding the ‘blockade,’ Azerbaijan simply established a checkpoint on the border with Armenia, just as any country does at its borders. Ordinary citizens were never barred from crossing. And, to be clear, official Baku offered all forms of delivery for food and other supplies to the areas in Karabakh where Armenians lived, and still live. It is entirely normal for a country to ensure its own population is provided for.

Papuashvili also claims that after the military operation on September 19, 2023, ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh had no choice but to flee. We have addressed this before, but if these so-called human rights advocates didn’t understand the first time, we’ll repeat:

During and after the anti-terrorist operation of September 19-20, 2023, official Baku informed Karabakh Armenians through all available channels that they could continue to live in their homes peacefully and accept citizenship of the state in which they reside—just like citizens in any normal country.

But the majority of Armenians chose to leave areas where they were mostly born and raised. This was a voluntary decision, and they encountered no obstacles or pressure on their way to or at the border.”

“No power in the world can convince Azerbaijan it is wrong”

“As for calls for accountability regarding the events in Karabakh and its surroundings over recent decades, I have bad news for Papuashvili. Baku has already brought the leadership of the separatist regime to justice within its own territory, and no force in the world can convince Azerbaijan it is wrong to hold those responsible for the deaths of thousands of its citizens accountable.

No one in their right mind would consider holding the leaders of a country, which has defended its territorial integrity on its own, responsible—and fortunately, no one has the power to do so.”

