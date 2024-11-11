fbpx
COP29 in Baku brings road closures and transport disruption

COP29 in Baku disrupts transport

The 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP29) kicked off today in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and will continue until November 22.

Amid the summit, access to several streets and avenues is restricted, and car owners are advised to seek alternative routes. Over 10 public transport routes have been suspended, with alterations affecting the directions and stops of 57 bus routes.

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) announced these changes, adding that the restrictions will begin to lift from November 22nd and that normal route operations will gradually resume.

In the meantime, Baku’s residents are expressing frustrations over the disruptions, struggling to access information on the modified routes necessary for reaching their destinations.

