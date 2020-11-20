ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Hostages freed, attacker arrested following hold up of microfinance organisation in Tbilisi

UPDATE: The man who took a branch of microcredit organization MBC hostage in Tbilis has been disarmed arrested as of around 20:00 local time. All the hostages have been released.

17:00

An armed man broke into the building of the microfinance organization MBC on Tsereteli Avenue in Tbilisi at about 5 p.m. on November 20 and has taken nine people hostage.

The police are mobilized on the spot. The robber demands bank interests be lowered to 7%, lower prices for medicines and a ban gambling.

The head of the patrol police Vazha Siradze has urged journalists to stop their live broadcast of the event, as this endangers the lives of citizens and police.

“Also refrain from spreading inaccurate information,” Siradze said, addressing the media.

Just a month ago, on October 21, hostages were taken in Georgia in the western city of Zugdidi.

A criminal named Badri Esebua broke into a branch of the Bank of Georgia and held 43 people hostage.

After he was given the half a million dollars he demanded, he released the hostages and fled.

Esebua has not yet been detained.

