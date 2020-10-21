Robbers take bank hostage in west Georgian city of Zugdidi
At around three in the afternoon, an armed man stormed the Bank of Georgia building on Gamsakhurdia Avenue in the center of Zugdidi and took people inside the bank hostage.
What we do know at this time: About twenty people are believed to have been taken hostage.
It is not certain how many attackers. According to various information from one to three. They wear military uniforms.
-
Video - One hostage was taken from a bank building. Radio "Atinati"
Less than a minute ago, a man was killed by Bank of Georgia. The police delivered her to a safe place.
In the present time, the first help of the brigades will soon be shown, but, almost everything, he can not.
It is not uncommon for an abusive person to release a number of people who have lost their lives and a pregnant woman.
-
Nika Gvaramia, the director of Mtavari TV, explains how the attacker contacted him
Nika Gvaramia, General Director of the Main Channel, writes on Facebook how he contacted the person who now has 19 hostages in a bank in Zugdidi:
“I want to explain how a terrorist came out of the union.
One FB friend, whom I do not know personally nor have I ever communicated with a FB friend, wrote to me that a terrorist wanted to interview us. To be honest, I was so confused that I could not understand what was being said. I had a joint chat with the news producer, Teo Giligashvili, who is now broadcasting the news. Then what you saw on the air happened. Even now I am so confused, I can not understand what happened. I will publish our correspondence below, “Nika Gvramia wrote.
მინდა ავხსნა, როგორ გამოვიდა კავშირზე ტერორისტი. ერთერთმა ფბ ფრენდმა, რომელსაც არ ვიცნობ პირადად და არც როგორც ფბ…
Posted by Nika Gvaramia on ოთხშაბათი, 21 ოქტომბერი, 2020
-
"Imedi": The attacker requests a meeting with one of the bank employees
“Imedinius” writes that the attacker demands a meeting with one of the employees of the “Bank of Georgia” in Zugdidi.
According to Maestro, the attacker demanded a certain amount of money from the bank employees, but according to other versions, he is requesting a meeting with the manager or one of the employees of the criminal bank. “There are also reports that the attacker allowed a pregnant bank employee to leave the building and then fired a janitor, who became incapacitated,” Imedinius reported.
-
"Deadline is 2 hours" - Attacker issues ultimatum to police - "Main Channel"
In Zugdidi, a bank attacker gives police 2 hours. He made this statement during a live broadcast with the “Main Channel”.
Irakli Kvaratskhelia, one of the hostages exclusively in the bank, contacted “Mtavari”. The attacker was also interviewed through him.
The gunman said law enforcement officers were not complying with his initial request and were not withdrawing special forces from the area:
“Law enforcers did not react to this fact, no one came despite the request. The first demand was that the riot police were not removed from the perimeter, we are talking to the law enforcers from the moment of entry. “The deadline is 2 hours,” the striker told “Mtavar”.
-
Photograph taken by the hostages. The footage is broadcast by Odishi TV
-
The Ministry of Internal Affairs releases a statement
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received a report on the intrusion of an armed person into the “Bank of Georgia” located on Gamsakhurdia Avenue in Zugdidi at 14:21.
An operation to neutralize the offender is currently underway on the spot. Law enforcers are mobilized, investigative and operative measures are being taken.
“The investigation into the incident has been launched under Articles 179, 236 and 144 of the Criminal Code (robbery, illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and hostage-taking). The Ministry of Internal Affairs will gradually inform the public,” the MIA said in a statement.
-
The hostage is calling on the "Main Channel", footage
The hostage called live on the main channel. He says the attacker is demanding $ 500,000. According to him, 19 people are being held hostage.
“We are 19 people in one room in the building. “The kidnapper is armed to the teeth with a machine gun and a grenade and is holding it constantly, so it is impossible to solve this situation with all kinds of violence.
According to him, the attacker demands cash, delivery on the spot and a guarantee to leave the area safely.
-
An eyewitness comment
According to one of the bank’s employees, Anna Shonia, on Maestro, there were many people in the bank’s service area, some of whom had already been released by the attacker.
“I was serving one of the clients, when the robber came in, shot him several times as I remember from the gun and shouted that it was a robbery, his request was that we were lying on the floor, I do not remember how I found myself outside. Apparently the client took me out. There were quite a lot of people waiting for the service, but as far as I know, elderly citizens were released “
-
The attackers are demanding $ 500,000
According to the formula, the attackers broke into the Bank of Georgia in Zugdidi and demanded half a million dollars.
Formula One contacted one of the hostages at the bank, who said there were about 20 hostages in the room. According to him, there are three attackers in total.
The hostage tells Formula that the attackers were wearing military uniforms and they were shot several times. Apparently, one person was slightly injured.